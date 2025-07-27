Gabbard Accuses Obama of Dodging the Truth of 'Treasonous Conspiracy' Following Release of Intel Files

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Saturday that former President Barack Obama’s dismissiveness toward 2016 investigations that wrongly tarred President Donald Trump as being backed by Russia is one more attempt to deflect the truth.

“The treasonous conspiracy that we have now released to the American people — the complicity, the deflection, and the silence of politicians, of the mainstream media, and of those directly implicated into this speaks volumes,” Gabbard said on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” according to the New York Post.

On July 18, Gabbard released “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” according to a news release on the DNI office’s website.

Gabbard has released multiple documents debunking the claims made against Trump.

Trump responded that Obama should face a treason charge for what was in the documents. Obama kept mum, but a representative for the former commander-in-chief dismissed the claims being made as “outrageous” and added that the “bizarre allegations are ridiculous.”

Gabbard said Obama never denied he started the ball rolling.

“President Obama’s very carefully worded response that came from his office, again, deflects away from addressing any of the truth that was revealed,” she said.

“They would have to admit and actually address the details of their complicity in this or their absolute failure in conducting the most basic responsibilities of, again, asking, where is this intelligence coming from?” she asked.

🚨🚨🚨 MUST WATCH! @DNIGabbard: “There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an IC assessment that they knew was false… In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, who elected… pic.twitter.com/8dHYo7YYHf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 23, 2025

On Friday, Gabbard sent a criminal referral against Obama to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On Saturday, she noted during her Fox News appearance that the media continues to cozy up to Obama and that their lack of coverage was “deafening.”

“It’s interesting to see how when they do cover this, they don’t actually cover the revelations that these intelligence reports and the evidence that we released actually conveys to the American people,” she said.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard made her case to the media in repeatedly asking them to actually read the declassified evidence. However, there were few takers. This was the same group that promulgated the original false Russian claims and refused to consider such opposing evidence… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 23, 2025

“They simply talk about their criticisms of it or convey Democrat politicians’ criticisms, but none of them actually deal with the truth that has been revealed.”

She said the media does not want the “American people to know the truth.”

She also said that the media, which swallowed the fake news and amplified it, wants any reminder of that to go away in silence.

“But also they recognize the mainstream media’s complicity in this, that they were fed early lines from this manufactured false intelligence assessment that President Obama ordered, that John Brennan and James Clapper created without any vetting, without any actual journalistic integrity of looking at what they were being fed. They received it and they printed it almost immediately,” she continued.

Gabbard said Americans should understand “the magnitude of what has been revealed and why it’s important to every American, not just Democrats or Republicans, but it really has to do with the foundational principles of our democratic republic and the integrity of that.”

President Trump and I couldn’t be prouder of Tulsi Gabbard. This is a moment of real courage. 🔥 @DNIGabbard has delivered the receipts — indisputable, stone-cold proof that Barack Obama orchestrated a coup attempt against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/8tUZ0MwaWv — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 25, 2025

In her July 18 release of documents showing what was done behind the scenes to smear Trump, Gabbard said the goal of the conspirators “was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

“Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” her release said.

“The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it,” she said.

