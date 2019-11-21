SECTIONS
News
Print

Gabbard Blasts Own Party at Debate: Dem Party Isn't Of, By or For the People

By Joe Setyon
Published November 20, 2019 at 7:49pm
Print

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took aim Wednesday at the Democratic Party establishment, claiming the party is not “of, by and for the people.”

During the Democratic presidential debate, Gabbard was asked about her feud with former Secretary of State and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people,” Gabbard said.

“It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington, represented by Hillary Clinton and others’ foreign policy, by the military-industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests,” she added.

Gabbard said she wants to be elected president so she can “rebuild” the Democratic Party and “puts it in the hands of the people of this country.”

TRENDING: Eric Ciaramella Linked to Soros Foundation – Informed of Soros’ Movements, Asked To Anticipate ‘Particular Problems’

The Hawaii Democrat described her ideal of a Democratic Party “that actually hears the voices of Americans who are struggling all across this country and puts it in the hands of veterans and fellow Americans who are calling for an end to this ongoing Bush-Clinton-Trump foreign policy doctrine of regime-change wars, overthrowing dictators in other countries, needlessly sending my brothers and sisters in uniform into harm’s way to fight in wars that actually undermine our national security and have cost us thousands of American lives.”

“These are wars that have cost us as American taxpayers trillions of dollars since 9/11 alone,” she said. “Dollars that have come out of our pockets, out of out hospitals, out of our schools, out of our infrastructure needs.”

Gabbard said if she wins the presidency, “I will end this foreign policy, end these regime-change wars, work to end this new Cold War and arms race and instead invest our hard-earned taxpayer dollars actually into serving the needs of the American people.”

Watch her remarks below:

Do you agree with Gabbard's criticisms of the Democratic Party?

Gabbard’s comments led to sparks flying between her and fellow candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California:

RELATED: 2020 Dem Candidate Gabbard Forced To Defend Her Appearances on 'Propaganda Network' Fox News

Last month, Clinton claimed Gabbard is a “favorite of the Russians.”

“They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” Clinton said, adding that Republicans “know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they’ll have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it.”

Gabbard responded with defiance in a series of tweets that referred to Clinton as “the queen of warmongers.”

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton,” Gabbard tweeted.

“You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

Gabbard also blasted what she called the “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation” and blamed Clinton — along with her “powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine” — for being behind it.

Finally, the Hawaii lawmaker challenged Clinton to run again herself.

“Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Gabbard Blasts Own Party at Debate: Dem Party Isn't Of, By or For the People
Pence's Office Quickly Disputes Detail of Sondland's Testimony in Statement
Jussie Smollett Sues Chicago Over 'Humiliation, Mental Anguish and Extreme Emotional Distress'
FBI Investigating Possibility of 'Criminal Enterprise' Involvement in Epstein's Death
Kanye West Announces 'Jesus Is King Part II' Is 'Coming Soon'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×