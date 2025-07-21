Gabbard Confirms It: She's Referring Dozens of Docs for Criminal Investigation Over Coup, Wants Historic Prosecutions

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Sunday that she is referring newly declassified documents related to the origins of the 2016 Russia hoax and weaponization of the government to federal authorities for criminal review.

“We are referring all of the documents that we have uncovered to the Department of Justice and the FBI for a criminal referral,” she told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Gabbard was referencing a set of declassified documents that reportedly showed how former President Barack Obama was given intelligence briefings stating that Russia had no influence on the 2016 election or President Donald Trump’s first presidential victory.

Despite these facts, a witch hunt ensued against Trump that culminated in a special counsel debacle, an impeachment trial, criminal persecution, allegations of election fraud, and a national circus that distracted from the president’s agenda.

Bartiromo asked if there would be prosecutions and accountability for such treachery.

Gabbard said she believes the federal government can deliver tangible results, partly by relying on whistleblowers who have recently stepped into the light.

“I will do all that I can,” Gabbard replied. “And we have whistleblowers actually, Maria, coming forward now after we’ve released these documents. Because there are people who are around, who were working within the intelligence community at this time, who were so disgusted by what happened. We’re starting to see some of them come out of the woodwork here because they too — like you and I and the American people — want to see justice delivered.”

“We’re going to provide everything that we have — everything that we will continue to gather — to the Department of Justice for that direct intent, and that direct purpose,” she continued.

“There must be indictments. Those responsible, no matter how powerful they are. and were at that time, no matter who was involved in creating this treasonous conspiracy against the American people, they all must be held accountable.”

Gabbard added, “I’m not a lawyer. In my view, we have the evidence to be able to move forward and bring about justice. Yes, to prosecute and indict those responsible.”

Bartiromo said those responsible would include Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former DNI James Clapper, but she said people will also want to know why John Durham and Robert Mueller — who investigated the Russia matter — did not discover this information sooner.

“This is of such historic consequence that it cannot be limited to one, or two, or three different people,” Gabbard explained.

“These are people who are intent on undermining the will of the American people and trying to ultimately put themselves above our democracy. And this is why it’s so important that we continue down this path,” she said.

“I don’t know what excuse there is for those who supposedly investigated this previously,” she added. “Whether it was Durham or others, that they were not able to put together the dots and ultimately show the truth to the American people.”

By handing over this information to the DOJ, Gabbard is setting up Attorney General Pam Bondi with all the tools she needs to take down a notorious cabal of power players.

Can Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel follow through and deliver?

We have seen decades of corruption go unpunished in the United States. The idea of “rules for thee but not for me” has taken root and is discouraging the public. If there was ever a time to restore trust in the rule of law, it is now.

On the other hand, will these promises once again get lost in the shuffle? Will the public have to settle for simply knowing the truth, rather than getting justice for what has been done?

These bombshell allegations raise more questions than answers, but ultimately, the final outcome lies squarely in the hands of Trump’s top officials. Only time will tell if the scales of justice have finally begun to tip toward balance, or if the country is doomed to tyranny.

