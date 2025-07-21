Gabbard: We Have the Evidence to Indict and Prosecute Those Responsible for Coup, Russia Hoax

Imagine a U.S. president who, in conjunction with his national security team, fabricated intelligence so as to undermine his successor.

Then, imagine a network so deep and insidious that it concealed the truth and perpetuated the coup for many years.

According to declassified documents released Friday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has now earned her place as one of the most important and courageous Cabinet members in American history, that is precisely what happened in December 2016 when then-President Barack Obama and senior members of the Obama administration launched an alleged conspiracy to undermine then-President-elect Donald Trump by insisting — without evidence and contrary to all prior intelligence assessments — that Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election to Trump’s advantage.

As she explained on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” Gabbard regards the declassified documents as incriminating. In fact, the DNI called the “implications” of those documents “nothing short of historic.”

“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday,” Gabbard continued, “really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office, after President Trump had already gotten elected.”

Indeed, the words “treasonous conspiracy” and “directed by President Obama” in the same sentence certainly qualify as “historic.”

Obama’s involvement, however, constitutes only part of the story.

In fact, the key takeaways from the documents release and from Gabbard’s comments to Bartiromo are that the Russia collusion hoax involved a number of different people over a long period of time and, therefore, should result in indictments and prosecutions.

As Gabbard described it, Obama and others in his administration did not like the 2016 election’s results. So they “manufactured intelligence” in order to “undermine” Trump, the incoming president.

“The effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did,” she added moments later, “was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people.”

Gabbard later emphasized that these documents, in her view, should trigger more than an investigation. She indicated, in fact, that the documents would go to the Department of Justice and FBI “for a criminal referral.”

That means, of course, that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will determine what happens next.

Nonetheless, Gabbard made it clear that this alleged treasonous conspiracy should result in severe consequences for all involved.

“This is of such historic consequence,” the DNI said, “that it cannot be limited to one or two or three different people.”

She then characterized all of those bad actors as part of the “deep state,” which she called “very far-reaching.”

Readers may watch the entire interview in the YouTube video below. Gabbard’s initial comments began around the 3:15 mark.

Readers may also examine the declassified documents Gabbard released on Friday.

For those who lack time or inclination to carefully review 114 pages of evidence, the following summary might prove helpful:

The first group of declassified documents showed that prior to December 2016 the intelligence community consistently reached the same conclusion. For instance, on Sept. 2, 2016, one intelligence analyst requested a softening of language so as not to “mislead the reader to believe that the IC [intelligence community] currently has information indicating Russia has a known intent to influence the elections.”

Then, the crucial document — a draft of the president’s daily intelligence briefing — appeared on p. 44 of Gabbard’s pdf. According to that unpublished document, the intelligence community “assess[ed] that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.”

Finally, every document thereafter showed how the alleged conspiracy unfolded. Key words and phrases that appeared in subsequent documents, which resulted in a new and hitherto unfounded assessment that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election, included “high level of congressional and [White House] interest right now”; “due to high Administration interest”; “new guidance”; and “POTUS tasking.”

On Dec. 9, 2016 — one day after the president’s daily intelligence briefing was inexplicably pulled — more than two dozen senior Obama administration officials, including then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-DNI James Clapper, and then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, met in the White House Situation Room. From that meeting came a series of conclusions regarding punitive actions against Russia.

In other words, for many months the intelligence community found no significant threat of Russian interference in the 2016 election. On Dec. 8, intelligence officials drafted a document indicating that no such interference had occurred. That document, however, never saw publication. By the next day, Dec. 9, the president’s national-security team had reached conclusions consistent with a very different narrative regarding Russian interference.

As Gabbard described it, they “manufactured intelligence.”

Now, they must face criminal indictment and prosecution. That includes every public official who knew the truth about the Russia collusion hoax and nonetheless acted on it to undermine Trump.

