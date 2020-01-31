Gabbard Hits Clinton with Her Own Words After Lawsuit Refusal: 'No One Is Above the Law'

A defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is finally going forward, and it looks like all it took was some good old-fashioned media shaming and some of Clinton’s own words being used against her.

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard filed the suit after Clinton accused the Hawaiian representative of being a “Russian asset” last year.

The Clinton camp at first appeared to throw its all into rejecting the lawsuit, with Secret Service agents and Clinton’s lawyer both turning away a process server attempting to deliver court documents.

After copious media coverage of Clinton’s refusal to accept the lawsuit, it appears things took a major turn Thursday.

“Today, after the media picked up this story, Ms. Clinton’s lawyer changed course and agreed to accept service,” Brian Dunne, an attorney for Gabbard, told Fox News.

“We would have preferred that Ms. Clinton just accept federal judicial process in the first instance, without having to be called out by the press, but in any event, Tulsi Gabbard’s lawsuit against her will now be moving forward,” Dunne said.

Gabbard Defamation Suit by The Western Journal on Scribd

Gabbard, who was at a New Hampshire campaign event that day, reportedly had not heard the lawsuit was finally moving forward when she tore into Clinton.

“The latest that I’ve heard is that it’s what’s been reported, that she has refused to be served the documents related to the lawsuit,” Gabbard said. “I think this is unfortunate, you know. No one is above the law.” (Emphasis added.)

The congresswoman appeared to be using Clinton’s own words against her there.

“In America, no one is above the law,” the two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate wrote on Twitter in December.

Instead of urging others to keep herself accountable, Clinton was calling on national lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump.

In America, no one is above the law. Join @IndivisibleTeam at events around the country this Tuesday to demand your representatives fulfill their constitutional oaths to hold the president accountable: https://t.co/QFm6xJNbYQ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 16, 2019

Of course, as the serving of court documents to Clinton proves, a nation ruled by laws does not allow for exceptions.

The lawsuit is seeking a whopping $50 million for Clinton’s statements, which hinted that Gabbard was a Russian plant seeking to destabilize the Democratic Party’s chances at winning the White House.

Clinton infamously made similar accusations of Russian connections after losing the 2016 election to Trump.

Now, she soon could be forced to defend her delusions of Russian agents in a court of law, something that has not gone over well for others in similar situations.

