Gabbard Moves at Speed of Light, Fires Officials from Perverse Trans Chatrooms, Gives Them Extra Parting Gift, Too

President Donald Trump’s second administration amounts to a referendum on the very idea of constitutional self-government in the United States.

Thus, the administration has moved at breakneck speed to dismantle the nation’s corrupt, cancerous, decades-old shadow government: the deep state.

Tuesday on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that she had taken swift and decisive action to punish and then exile more than 100 intelligence officials who used secret National Security Agency chatrooms to discuss their transgender fantasies while plotting against the new administration.

“Not so good to see some of these transgender sex chats among the intel officials,” host Jesse Watters said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “What are we gonna do about that?”

Watters had no reason to worry, for Gabbard had already administered justice to the miscreants.

“Well, Jesse, what we’re going to do has already been done,” she replied.

Gabbard then noted that those more than 100 guilty intel agents committed an “egregious violation of trust.” Therefore, they had no business serving as intelligence agents or even continuing to have access to intelligence-related information.

“I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated, and their security clearances will be revoked,” she said.

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard has fired everyone involved in the chats published by @realchrisrufo! “I put out a directive today that they will all be terminated, and their security clearances will be revoked.” “The thing here is we have to take a step back because this is just… pic.twitter.com/RySDteyEd2 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 26, 2025

One could scarcely overstate the significance of Gabbard’s swift action.

To understand both that significance and that swiftness, consider two things.

First, Gabbard twice used the word “brazen” to describe the intel perverts’ behavior.

“They were brazen in using an NSA platform, intended for professional use, to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior,” she said. “And they were brazen in doing this because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable?”

Indeed the brazenness required to use NSA platforms to engage in transgender sex chats almost defies belief. It amounts to a giant middle finger directed toward the sovereign American people who pay their salaries.

Second, Gabbard thanked journalist Chris Rufo for bringing those chatrooms to light.

Monday on X, Rufo announced that he and fellow journalist Hannah Grossman had “obtained logs” from the NSA chatrooms.

Rufo also summarized the topics discussed.

EXCLUSIVE: @GrossmanHannah and I have obtained logs from the NSA’s secret transgender sex chatroom, in which NSA, CIA, and DIA employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex polycules, and gangbangs—all on government time. This is insane. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

From there, events moved quickly. Gabbard immediately took notice of the “unacceptable” chat groups and pledged accountability.

This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable. These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety,… https://t.co/CnpWYyhyNk — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, subsequent posts from Rufo showed that the “insane” perverts had directed their wrath toward not only Trump’s Cabinet appointees, but also toward “Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals.”

LEAKED: NSA and CIA officials express their desire to have hermaphrodite babies in order to advance trans ideology. “An intersex birth would be a great opportunity to raise a kid as non-binary and let them choose later.” The people who run the surveillance state are insane. pic.twitter.com/vW0Xi7UVOn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

LEAKED: American intel officials are rallying opposition to President Trump’s cabinet nominees in secret NSA chatrooms, with one SpaceCom officer hoping for senators to “come to their senses on @RobertKennedyJr and not confirm him.” Pronouns: “they/them,” “xe/they,” “she/her.” pic.twitter.com/X5gRfvwKsS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

LEAKED: Here are CIA officials celebrating the death of Christian leader Pat Robertson. This is a recurring theme in the NSA chatrooms: hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals. One intelligence officer even casts aspersions on his own grandmother. pic.twitter.com/5Jv57ELVLj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

On Tuesday afternoon, Gabbard again responded to Rufo on X.

“Memo sent,” she wrote, adding that her office had identified the culprits and taken action.

Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway. https://t.co/dC3fV1D9ZO — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 25, 2025

One theme has defined the early days of Trump’s second administration. Namely, federal employees, some of the wealthiest and laziest individuals in the world, loathe the American people. They do not believe that they work for us. Hence their brazenness.

Rufo’s investigative journalism produced perhaps the most shocking illustration of that theme.

In the end, however, Gabbard’s swift action constituted the most important element of this story. It showed that the Trump administration will have no tolerance for rogue federal employees as it works to destroy the deep state and return constitutional self-government to the sovereign people.

