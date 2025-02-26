Share
Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump as she is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12.
Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump as she is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Gabbard Moves at Speed of Light, Fires Officials from Perverse Trans Chatrooms, Gives Them Extra Parting Gift, Too

 By Michael Schwarz  February 26, 2025 at 8:13am
President Donald Trump’s second administration amounts to a referendum on the very idea of constitutional self-government in the United States.

Thus, the administration has moved at breakneck speed to dismantle the nation’s corrupt, cancerous, decades-old shadow government: the deep state.

Tuesday on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that she had taken swift and decisive action to punish and then exile more than 100 intelligence officials who used secret National Security Agency chatrooms to discuss their transgender fantasies while plotting against the new administration.

“Not so good to see some of these transgender sex chats among the intel officials,” host Jesse Watters said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “What are we gonna do about that?”

Watters had no reason to worry, for Gabbard had already administered justice to the miscreants.

“Well, Jesse, what we’re going to do has already been done,” she replied.

Gabbard then noted that those more than 100 guilty intel agents committed an “egregious violation of trust.” Therefore, they had no business serving as intelligence agents or even continuing to have access to intelligence-related information.

“I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated, and their security clearances will be revoked,” she said.

Do you support Gabbard’s firing of these officials who spent time on the taxpayers' clock bragging about their perversion?

One could scarcely overstate the significance of Gabbard’s swift action.

To understand both that significance and that swiftness, consider two things.

First, Gabbard twice used the word “brazen” to describe the intel perverts’ behavior.

“They were brazen in using an NSA platform, intended for professional use, to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior,” she said. “And they were brazen in doing this because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable?”

Indeed the brazenness required to use NSA platforms to engage in transgender sex chats almost defies belief. It amounts to a giant middle finger directed toward the sovereign American people who pay their salaries.

Second, Gabbard thanked journalist Chris Rufo for bringing those chatrooms to light.

Monday on X, Rufo announced that he and fellow journalist Hannah Grossman had “obtained logs” from the NSA chatrooms.

Rufo also summarized the topics discussed.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain both vulgarity and explicit sexual language that may offend some readers. 

From there, events moved quickly. Gabbard immediately took notice of the “unacceptable” chat groups and pledged accountability.

Meanwhile, subsequent posts from Rufo showed that the “insane” perverts had directed their wrath toward not only Trump’s Cabinet appointees, but also toward “Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Gabbard again responded to Rufo on X.

“Memo sent,” she wrote, adding that her office had identified the culprits and taken action.

One theme has defined the early days of Trump’s second administration. Namely, federal employees, some of the wealthiest and laziest individuals in the world, loathe the American people. They do not believe that they work for us. Hence their brazenness.

Rufo’s investigative journalism produced perhaps the most shocking illustration of that theme.

In the end, however, Gabbard’s swift action constituted the most important element of this story. It showed that the Trump administration will have no tolerance for rogue federal employees as it works to destroy the deep state and return constitutional self-government to the sovereign people.

Truth and Accuracy

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
