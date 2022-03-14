Share
Tulsi Gabbard and Mitt Romney
Then-U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks to Democrats gathered at the Spratt Issues Conference in Greenville, S.C., Dec. 14, 2019, and Sen. Mitt Romney questions witnesses during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Meg Kinnard / AP Photo; Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

Gabbard Unleashes on Romney for Calling Her 'Treasonous Liar': Show Me Proof or Resign from the Senate

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 14, 2022 at 4:18pm
After Sen. Mitt Romney blasted her as a “treasonous liar,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard came roaring back demanding that the Utah Republican prove his accusations or apologize and resign.

Gabbard, who served as a Democrat representative from the deep blue state of Hawaii, has made a name for herself as one of the true moderate Democrats in American politics. She is no conservative, mind you, but she also refuses to fall prey to the wild, left-wing swings that most other Democrat politicians indulge in daily.

Recently, she became a target of Romney for her comments about biolabs in Ukraine.

Last week, Gabbard posted a video to Twitter in which she expressed her alarm over the large number of facilities “conducting research on dangerous pathogens” being operated — with U.S. funding — in Ukraine.

She called for them to be shut down: “So, in order to protect the American people — the people of Europe, the people around the world — these labs need to be shutdown immediately. And the pathogens that they hold need to be destroyed.”

Gabbard expressed concern that these pathogens could be “inadvertently or purposely breached or compromised,” causing them to spread throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

But Romney blasted Gabbard for expressing her thoughts, calling her statement dangerous and even “treasonous.” The 2012 GOP loser jumped to his own Twitter account and claimed: “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.”

Gabbard did not sit by and let Romney call her Vladimir Putin’s tool. The former representative struck back, posting a long thread to Twitter on Monday blasting Romney for offering no proof to counter the assertions in her original video.

“Mitt Romney, you have called me a ‘treasonous liar’ for stating the fact that ‘there are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world’ and therefore must be secured in order to prevent new pandemics,” Gabbard tweeted.

“Bizarrely, you claim that securing these labs (or even calling for securing these labs) is treasonous and will lead to a loss of life, when the exact opposite is obviously true. The spread of pathogens is what will cause the loss of life, not the prevention of such spread.”

“Senator Romney, please provide evidence that what I said is untrue and treasonous. If you cannot, you should do the honorable thing: apologize and resign from the Senate,” she said. “Evidence of the existence of such biolabs, their vulnerability, and thus the need to take immediate action to secure them is beyond dispute.”

She offered the following evidence in a series of tweets before closing with: “So, Senator Romney, you have a choice: out of pride, continue to deny the truth or admit you are wrong, apologize, and resign. Aloha. And remember that without the truth, we can be neither safe nor free.”

Here is her full Twitter thread:

How any of that amounts to “treason” is anybody’s guess.

In any case, it appears beyond doubt that there are biological research facilities in Ukraine, of course. It is also likely that some of them have received U.S. tax dollars.

Indeed, the U.S. Defense Department recently admitted that the U.S. had sunk at least $200 million into Ukrainian labs:

Who do you think spoke more recklessly?

“A few key points about the Department of Defense’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program Biological Threat Reduction Program activities in Ukraine this is part of the Department of Defense’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program. Through that program, we have invested approximately $200 million in Ukraine since 2005, supporting 46 Ukrainian labs, health facilities, and diagnostic sites. DOD’s CTR program began its biological work with Ukraine to eliminate the remnants of the Soviet Union’s illegal biological weapons program left in the Soviet successor states after the USSR fell. There are no DOD bioweapon labs in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.”

It is also hard — for obviously reasons — to ascertain whether highly dangerous pathogens are being stored in any of these labs, which is what Tulsi Gabbard wants to know.

The question is, why doesn’t Mitt Romney?

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
