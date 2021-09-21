Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed by Coroner, Cause of Death Ruled Homicide

Gabby Petito, who was the subject of an intense weeks-long search that ended with the finding of her body in Wyoming on Monday, was murdered, according to a coroner’s ruling released Tuesday.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results,” the FBI’s Denver office tweeted.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

“The [FBI] and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

The FBI said it is asking anyone who may have seen Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27 and 30, or who may have seen their white Ford Transit van, to come forward.

Petito was last heard from on Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Sept. 11, which was 10 days after Laundrie, 23, returned alone to the home they shared in North Port, Florida.

Police are hunting for Laundrie, who has been declared a person of interest in the case. He told his parents he was heading to a Florida nature reserve, but a search there has not turned up any sign of him.

On Tuesday, authorities said they were “actively” investigating deer camera video that showed a man resembling Laundrie in a wilderness area near Baker, Florida, according to the New York Post.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” resident Sam Bass said in a Facebook post. “Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out.”

Peitito’s family said they will release no statement about police finding her body for the time being.

“We will be making a statement when Gabby is home,” attorney Richard Benson Stafford said, according to CNN.

A police affidavit for a search warrant says that tensions between Petito and Laundrie were increasing in the days before she disappeared.

The affidavit said that based on phone and text conversations between Petito and her mother, there “appeared to be more and more tension between her and Laundrie.”

The affidavit said that the family has come to doubt that Petito sent texts that were received on Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 from the way they were written.

A National Park Service ranger said that she warned Petito that her relationship with Laundrie appeared to be “toxic.”

“I was imploring with her to reevaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in the relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another path, to make a change in her life,” ranger Melissa Hulls said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.