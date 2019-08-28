The rest of the country won’t be forgetting him so easily.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has added another piece to his continually puzzling mental lapses with the publication of a video Wednesday that shows him forgetting the name of Barack Obama — the 44th president of the United States.

And he couldn’t even cover it up.

The tweet by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra didn’t give details of where and when Biden was speaking when he drew the blank, but the former vice president’s statements appeared to refer to comments President Donald Trump made about Obama’s culpability in the 2014 invasion and annexation of the Ukraine province of Crimea by Russia.

It was a brutal power play by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an unrepentant revanchist.

TRENDING: In the Gaffe To End All Gaffes, Video Shows Joe Biden Appearing To Have Forgotten Barack Obama's Name

Trump has repeatedly criticized Obama for allowing Putin to redraw the map of Europe and did so again on Monday at the close of the G-7 summit of top industrialized nations in France, according to The Daily Beast.

In the video tweeted on Wednesday, Biden appeared to be heading for a scathing attack on Trump when he stumbled over one of the most famous names in the world — and certainly one that should be pretty familiar to him, given that he served as the man’s vice president for eight years.

Check it out here:

Joe Biden appears to forget Barack Obama’s name pic.twitter.com/ffyaqSHYBA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

Are these Biden mental lapses going to cost him the Democratic nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (665 Votes) 5% (36 Votes)

Sure, everybody blanks out on a fact sometimes.

But given Biden’s alarming run of mental lapses lately — getting locations wrong on mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, confusing the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, with the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida, and even mixing up the state where he himself was speaking on Saturday — a blink like this takes on a different meaning.

And social media users weren’t shy about bringing it up.

@dbongino , here’s another golden gaffe from the Democratic front runner! Everyday! Everyday, Joe is delivering material for everyone to see! You can’t make this stuff up! — Kurt Harlacher (@KurtHarlacher) August 28, 2019

RELATED: After Getting Name of the G7 Wrong, Biden Immediately Tells Audience His Expertise Is Foreign Policy

Holy cow please get this guy to Assisted Living ASAP — Sheri (@TexasSheri) August 28, 2019

And the Democrats best of the best is a flop then?? Go figure …. — John T. Haniford (@jonth51) August 28, 2019

OMG. He thinks he can lead a country?? — John Galt (@truth0716) August 28, 2019

Yes, Biden and his backers apparently do think he can lead the country.

And the mainstream media wants to believe that this is the guy who can defeat Trump’s bid for re-election.

It’s a long, long way from the 2020 general election still. But if Democrats had any sense at all, they’d take a hard look at who they think their candidate should be.

The media can cover for Biden now, but if he’s the one going one on one with Trump next fall, there’s not going to be anywhere for him to hide.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.