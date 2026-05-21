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Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, gestures pauses to speak to reporters Thursday as he walks into his office at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, gestures pauses to speak to reporters Thursday as he walks into his office at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Senate Republicans are postponing a planned budget reconciliation package vote to fund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's and U.S. Customs and Border Protection after concerns over a Justice Department nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund for allies of President Donald Trump who allege they were unfairly targeted by the federal government under the previous administration. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

'A Galactic Blunder': Senate Goes on Recess Until June, Missing Trump's Deadline for ICE Funding Bill

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2026 at 3:04pm
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The Senate has gone on recess without passing a bill to fund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol.

The catalyst for leaving without passing a bill President Donald Trump wanted passed by June 1 was the proposed creation of a so-called “anti-weaponization fund” that would allow individuals who could claim they were mistreated by past Justice Department actions to sue, according to Axios.

Trump was seeking $1.776 billion in funding for the fund, which became a bone of contention among Republicans, leading to the decision to leave Washington until June 1.

“Ron Johnson told me the Trump administration should have focused on getting ICE/CBP bill passed and the decision to unveil $1.8B fund now (when they’re trying to pass the bill) was a giant mistake,” CNN’s Manu Raju posted on X.

“Somebody described it as a galactic blunder, and I think that’s probably true,” Raju quoted the Wisconsin Republican as saying.

Journalist Brendan Peterson of Punchbowl News noted that the decision to skip town came after a week of contentious Republican primary politics.


“It’s hard to divorce anything that happens here from what’s happening in political atmosphere around us,” he quoted Senate Majority Leader John Thune as saying. “You can’t disconnect those things.”

Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News noted that the decision to leave came after GOP senators lobbed angry questions at acting Attorney General Todd Blanche over how the fund would work.

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“Nearly 2-hour meeting with Acting AG Todd Blanche and Senate Republicans was incredibly hostile, per multiple attendees. As many as 25 GOP senators spoke (this is very rare for these meetings), all in opposition to weaponization fund. R’s pitched specific ideas such as dictating how the 5 commissioners are chosen & not allowing people convicted of violence against cops to be eligible for a payout,” he wrote.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said the concept was “a bomb in the middle of a pretty well planned out reconciliation bill,” according to Axios.

Fellow Trump critic and Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who lost a primary to a Trump-backed opponent, was also grumpy about the concept.

“I’m not sure the fund should exist,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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