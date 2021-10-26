Gallup: Biden Loses More Approval from Start of Term Than Any President Since WWII

In the spring, Joe Biden is said to have met with some of the nation’s more prominent historians to glean from them the secret of having a truly transformative presidency.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the nation’s 32nd president, who launched the New Deal and led the United States through most of World War II, was prominently discussed, according to Axios.

“I’m no FDR, but…,” Biden told Roosevelt biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin.

However, “He’d like to be,” Axios noted.

Biden is already making history, but it’s safe to say it’s not in the way he hoped, based on the most recent polling data by Gallup.

In fact, the firm reported the president’s approval rating dropped from 56 percent in the first quarter of this year to 44.7 percent in the third quarter, an 11.3 percent drop, the largest registered of any president since World War II.

“This 11-point decline is larger than any prior president registered between his first and third quarters, although it is similar to those for the last three Democratic presidents — Barack Obama (10 points), Clinton (seven points) and Carter (nine points),” Gallup reported.

🇺🇸An exhaustive study by Gallup showed Mr Biden’s approval rating had plummeted by 11.3%, worse than all the other 10 presidents before him pic.twitter.com/IpaTHI8vCp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 23, 2021

So Biden has already achieved his goal of being a memorable president, albeit in a negative way.

But wait, there’s more.

Biden has also won the runner-up prize for the widest partisan approval gap margin ever recorded by Gallup.

While 92 percent of Democrats approve of his performance (that’s surprising in itself given all that’s happened of late), only 4 percent of Republicans do.

“The 88-point partisan gap in job approval is the largest for Biden thus far in his presidency and ranks among the largest in more than eight decades of Gallup measurements of presidential approval,” the polling firm reported.

The poll of 832 adults in all 50 states was conducted Oct. 1-19 by cellphone and landlines. Results based on the total sample had a margin of error of 4 points.

(Gallup poll) support for Biden has fallen 21 points among independents since June pic.twitter.com/vFDBHYzgC1 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 22, 2021

It’s also worth noting the president’s precipitous approval rating drop among independents from 55 percent in June to its current 34 percent.

Former President Donald Trump topped Biden’s partisan gap with a record 92 percent, but that occurred just before the 2020 election, i.e. nearly four years into his term, following the Mueller “Russia collusion” probe, impeachment and the outbreak of COVID-19.

Further, while much of Trump’s negative media coverage was generated by actions taken by others — the Obama Justice Department, the House Democrats, a virus originating in China (likely in a lab), and mainstream media hostility itself — all of Biden’s had been pretty much of his own making.

There was the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan he signed into law in March, which was unnecessary and helped push inflation to its highest levels in decades.

Biden further spurred inflation by clamping down on domestic oil and natural gas drilling on federal lands, sending fuel prices to seven-year highs.

Do you think Biden is a historically bad president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (23 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

Of course in August came the debacle in Afghanistan, which cost 13 American service members their lives and dozens more Afghans.

Now, Biden is out before the public pitching the largest growth of the welfare state since Democrat Lyndon Johnson launched the “Great Society” and its “War on Poverty” programs in the 1960s.

Oh, and by the way, and the largest tax increase in U.S. history to help cover the costs.

None of this is sitting well with Americans.

If he keeps this up, Biden will be a truly historic figure: The worst president in American history.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.