President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he attends UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, on April 12. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Gallup to End Polling the President's Approval Rating After More Than 80 Years

 By Jack Davis  February 12, 2026 at 12:15pm
Gallup announced that it will end its long-standing practice of publishing presidential approval ratings.

The polling company had done so for about eight decades, according to The Hill.

The end of publishing ratings on individual politicians will take place this year, Gallup said.

The change “reflects an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership,” a representative for Gallup said in a statement.

“Our commitment is to long-term, methodologically sound research on issues and conditions that shape people’s lives,” the agency representative said.

“That work will continue through the Gallup Poll Social Series, the Gallup Quarterly Business Review, the World Poll, and our portfolio of U.S. and global research,” the representative said.

The representative said the end of the approval ratings “is part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission.”

“We look forward to continuing to offer independent research that adheres to the highest standards of social science,” the representative said.

When asked if external factors were involved in the change, the representative said,  “This is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities.”

Gallup said times have changed, as noted by USA Today.

“For nearly a century, Gallup’s U.S. polling has provided rigorous, independent insight into the American people — their perspectives, values and lives,” the company said.

“Leadership ratings have been part of Gallup’s history. At the same time, the context around these measures has changed,” the company said.


Gallup said its ratings are now “widely produced, aggregated and interpreted, and no longer represent an area where Gallup can make its most distinctive contribution.”

As noted by The Washington Post, Gallup will continue to release “quarterly estimates of political partisanship” through national random-sample phone surveys.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation