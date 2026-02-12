Gallup to End Polling the President's Approval Rating After More Than 80 Years

Gallup announced that it will end its long-standing practice of publishing presidential approval ratings.

The polling company had done so for about eight decades, according to The Hill.

The end of publishing ratings on individual politicians will take place this year, Gallup said.

The change “reflects an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership,” a representative for Gallup said in a statement.

“Our commitment is to long-term, methodologically sound research on issues and conditions that shape people’s lives,” the agency representative said.

@Gallup has been fabricating polling numbers for years. The fact checker has fact checkers now. Prediction modeling has a market now. — Taylor Hicks (@TaylorHicks) February 12, 2026

“That work will continue through the Gallup Poll Social Series, the Gallup Quarterly Business Review, the World Poll, and our portfolio of U.S. and global research,” the representative said.

The representative said the end of the approval ratings “is part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission.”

“We look forward to continuing to offer independent research that adheres to the highest standards of social science,” the representative said.

Gallup has been as useless at the NYT or WaPo for the last 10 years at least. — Russell Hayter (@haysGOP225) February 12, 2026

When asked if external factors were involved in the change, the representative said, “This is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities.”

Gallup said times have changed, as noted by USA Today.

“For nearly a century, Gallup’s U.S. polling has provided rigorous, independent insight into the American people — their perspectives, values and lives,” the company said.

“Leadership ratings have been part of Gallup’s history. At the same time, the context around these measures has changed,” the company said.

Gallup will no longer measure presidential approval after 88 yearshttps://t.co/3eoOil1LCX — The Hill (@thehill) February 11, 2026



Gallup said its ratings are now “widely produced, aggregated and interpreted, and no longer represent an area where Gallup can make its most distinctive contribution.”

As noted by The Washington Post, Gallup will continue to release “quarterly estimates of political partisanship” through national random-sample phone surveys.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.