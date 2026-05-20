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A lot of people have reservations about living near nuclear power plants, but it turns out even more people hate the thought of having an AI data center nearby.
A lot of people have reservations about living near nuclear power plants, but it turns out even more people hate the thought of having an AI data center nearby. (bkindler - stock photo / Getty Images)

Gallup Poll: Americans Would Rather Live Near a Nuclear Power Plant Than an AI Data Center

 By Bryan Chai  May 19, 2026 at 5:47pm
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Would you rather have your home be at risk for a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? Or would you rather have your home near Grok?

That question was effectively at the heart of a new Gallup Poll — and it appears Americans are overwhelmingly in favor of the former.

In a pair of March polls, Gallup found that a sizable 53 percent of Americans oppose bringing a nuclear energy plant into their locality. Conversely, a whopping 71 percent of those polled opposed the construction of artificial intelligence data centers in their areas.

Of note, this is, quite literally, a first for Gallup. It had never asked about AI data centers before, but given its prominent place in the zeitgeist, it makes sense.

It also suggests that AI is facing a steep PR battle, which becomes much clearer once you dig into the Gallup numbers.

The top reason for AI data center opposition has to do with concerns about their effects on the environment. Fifty percent of those polled mentioned “effect on resources” as their top reason for opposing the data center construction.

Within that 50 percent, energy and water consumption were listed as the top two reasons for why they had resource concerns.

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After resource concerns, the poll found that 22 percent mentioned quality-of-life concerns. The top concerns within that grouping had to do with community impact, population booms, and the raw land acreage required for these centers.

Coming in at 20 percent are concerns about AI data centers affecting day-to-day costs. The chief concern within that group involved the potential for higher energy or water bills.

Interestingly, among those who support the construction of local AI data centers, the number one reason for it involved the potential economic benefits, such as more jobs and tax revenues for communities.

Perhaps the most interesting thing that Gallup found, however, is that the topic of AI data centers is largely bipartisan. Whether Democrat, independent, or Republican, the most common response was opposition to AI data centers.

Within that, however, Democrats are largely much more negative about AI data centers than their GOP counterparts.

Among Democrats polled, 19 percent “somewhat opposed” AI data center construction, while 56 percent “strongly opposed” it. Republicans, meanwhile, came in at 24 percent “somewhat opposed” and 39 percent “strongly opposed.”

(Independents come in at 26 percent “somewhat opposed” and 48 percent “strongly opposed.”)

And, as Politico reported, these Gallup findings are largely representative of the bipartisan Congressional response to the rapid onset of AI data center construction.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace recently became the latest lawmaker to join a bipartisan push to put a freeze on new AI data center construction in her state.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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