Gallup: Trump 'Most Admired Man' in America, Ends Obama's 12-Year Reign

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 29, 2020 at 11:28am
President Donald Trump ended former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run as the nation’s “most admired man’ in a newly released Gallup survey.

Trump tied Obama in 2019 for the distinction, but edged him out this year.

Overall, 18 percent listed Trump, compared to 15 percent for Obama, 6 percent for Joe Biden and 3 percent for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Obama’s 12 years at the top of the most admired list matched former President Dwight Eisenhower’s all-time record.

The incumbent president is usually at the top of Gallup’s annual survey that asks Americans which “man living anywhere in the world they admire most,” the polling company reported.

In fact, the president has topped the list 60 of the 74 times since the survey began in 1946.

Exceptions included Harry Truman (1946-1947 and 1950-1952), Lyndon Johnson (1967-1968), Richard Nixon (1973), Gerald Ford (1974-1975), Jimmy Carter (1980), George W. Bush (2008) and Trump (2017-2018).

Is Donald Trump the man you admire the most?

Forty-eight percent of Republicans surveyed listed Trump as their most admired man compared with 32 percent of Democrats saying the same regarding Obama.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was this year’s most admired woman with 10 percent backing, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California at 6 percent and first lady Melania Trump at 4 percent.

President Trump has finished among the top 10 most admired men 10 times, including four instances before he entered the political arena: 1988-1990, and 2011.

The late Rev. Billy Graham earned the most top-ten finishes during his lifetime with 61.

He’s followed by former President Ronald Reagan (31), former President Jimmy Carter (29), Pope John Paul II (27), former President Bill Clinton (26), Bill Gates (21) and Eisenhower (21).

The only men who were not future, current or former presidents to place first on Gallup’s list were World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1946, 1947 and 1951; former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger from 1973 to 1975; and Pope John Paul II in 1980.

On the women’s side, Queen Elizabeth II holds the title for the most top-ten finishes at 52, followed by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (34), Oprah Winfrey (33), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (29) and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (28).

The bottom line, as Gallup reported, “Past, present and future White House occupants, whether presidents or first ladies, have figured prominently when Gallup has asked Americans to name the man and woman they admire most.

“As such, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are likely to remain strong contenders for the most admired man title in the coming years.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
