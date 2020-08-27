Jacob Blake, the man shot by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told officers he had a knife in his possession at the time of the incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The agency also said in a statement issued Wednesday that police recovered a knife on the floorboard of Blake’s vehicle.

The Justice Department said that officers were dispatched to a residence in Kenosha after a woman reported that her boyfriend, Blake, “was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.”

Police officers attempted to arrest Blake, according to the Justice Department statement, and deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue him.

The taser was ineffective, and Blake walked to his vehicle, where he opened the driver’s side door.

“While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times,” the statement said.

Blake’s children were reportedly in the vehicle when he was shot.

Blake’s shooting touched off a wave of violent protests in Kenosha, a city of around 100,000 near the Illinois border.

Two protesters were fatally shot Tuesday night in the city. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shootings.

