No, ivermectin is not only available as a veterinary-grade treatment.

And, no, it’s not increasing the strain on Oklahoma hospitals, as Rolling Stone previously claimed.

When prescribed for human use, the Nobel Prize-winning drug has actually shown promise — not that the establishment media will ever admit it.

All the way back in April 2020, the journal Antiviral Research published an article touting ivermectin’s possible efficacy in inhibiting the virus.

In October, the National Library of Medicine published research comparing COVID-19 mortality and infection rates in countries that had participated in the African Program for Onchocerciasis Control to those that had not.

What is APOC, exactly?

According to the study, APOC countries took part in an “intensive Ivermectin mass campaign carried out to control onchocerciasis,” a parasitic tropical disease.

And the findings proved interesting: APOC nations had a 28 percent lower COVID-19 mortality rate and an 8 percent lower rate of infection than their non-APOC counterparts.

A study published in March by the Tokyo Medical Center suggests a similar correlation.

The Japanese study asked why Africa has had such low rates of COVID-19 infection. Could it be ivermectin?

Researchers looked into 31 “onchocerciasis endemic” countries using “community-directed treatment with ivermectin” and compared their COVID-19 statistics with 22 “non-endemic” countries.

The mortality rate was “significantly less” in the 31 nations with high ivermectin use.

The numbers out of Africa prompted Tokyo Medical Association chairman Haruo Ozaki to support the drug’s use in combating the seemingly endless pandemic.

“They don’t give ivermectin to prevent COVID, but to prevent parasitic diseases,” Ozaki said at a February news conference. “But anyway, if we look at COVID numbers in countries that give ivermectin, the number of cases is 134.4 per 100,000 and the number of deaths is 2.2 per 100,000.”

He went on to compare those numbers with rates from countries that do not administer ivermectin.

“Now African countries which do not distribute ivermectin: 950.6 cases per 100,000 and 29.3 deaths per 100,000.”

Tokyo’s Medical Assoc. Chairman holds live press conference recommending #ivermectin to all doctors, for all Covid patients. Japan’s government is one of the most conservative and cautious in the world. Data is clear. Huge news. https://t.co/rpuD8mSfJL pic.twitter.com/B50sgryUDM — Bren (@brenontheroad) August 23, 2021

“I believe the difference is clear. Of course, one cannot conclude that ivermectin is effective only on the basis of these figures, but when we have all these elements, we cannot say that ivermectin is absolutely not effective, at least not me,” Ozaki added.

“With regard to the use of ivermectin, it is obviously necessary to obtain the informed consent of the patients, and I think we’re in a situation where we can afford to give them this treatment.”

Despite the implication of the Twitter user who posted video of the news conference, it’s important to note that neither Ozaki nor the Tokyo Medical Association is affiliated with the Japanese government.

And, to be clear, Ozaki isn’t heralding ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure, either; he’s simply saying it should be considered in treatment regimens.

Some scientists might tell a different story, but we shouldn’t brush certain studies aside because they disagree with the establishment narrative.

