Game-Changer: Sen. Grassley Quite Literally Brings the Receipts of Foreigners' Payments to Hunter Biden

Following an exhaustive investigation led by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a report titled “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns” was released in September 2020. A second report with additional findings followed two months later.

Because in today’s new world, information is only accepted to be true if Democrats, the legacy media and Big Tech say it is, the report was declared to be Russian disinformation and was immediately discredited.

One of the most glaring dismissals of the report came from the liberal Lawfare blog, whose assessment read: “Seven months into a crippling pandemic and with wildfires ablaze across the West Coast, the majority of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Commitee (HSGAC) has its attention focused squarely on the most pressing issues: five-year-old financial transactions by Joe Biden’s son and stray WhatsApp messages from Democratic lobbyists.”

Ridiculous?

Unlike the Biden administration’s focus on a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime in the midst of domestic and foreign turmoil when the last lynching in the U.S. occurred over 40 years ago, fair coverage of the Grassley-Johnson report and the New York Post’s censored reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop would have provided voters with relevant information that might have prevented President Joe Biden’s “victory” and the damage it has visited upon the country. But I digress.

Now that The New York Times has finally pronounced the contents of the laptop abandoned by the president’s son to be real, Grassley and Johnson have resurrected their report — and they’re adding to it.

On Monday, they took to the Senate floor to present new evidence of Biden family corruption.

Grassley told colleagues that Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden, “served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain inroads here in the United States through CEFC [state-sponsored Chinese energy company] and its affiliates.”

“And these inroads were focused on Chinese advancement into the global and U.S. energy sector. Hunter and James Biden were more than happy to go along, of course, for the right price,” he said.

Should there be a criminal investigation of the Biden family's financial dealings with foreign entities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1979 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Grassley displayed a portion of an August 2017 receipt for a $100,000 payment from CEFC to Wells Fargo Clearing Services. He emphasized the notation near the bottom of the page that read “further credit to OWASCO PC” and informed his fellow senators that Owasco was one of Hunter Biden’s companies.

This particular transaction was being made public for the first time. (Grassley said he and Johnson would release the full document.)

“There’s no middle man in this transaction,” the senator said. “This is $100,000 from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden.”

“Question to the liberal media and my Democrat colleagues who accused us over the last two years of distributing Russian disinformation: Is this official bank document Russian disinformation?” he said.

“Now, beyond this document, in future speeches, Senator Johnson and I will show you more transfers between and among such companies as CEFC, Northern International Capital, Hudson West Three, Hunter Biden’s Owasco and James Biden’s Lion Hall Group.”

Grassley asked senators to keep in mind who the players are in all these transactions: “Hunter Biden, James Biden, Ye Jianming [founder and former chairman of CEFC], Gongwen Dong [Chinese oligarch who the Post reported gave Hunter a 3-carat diamond and has strong ties to CCP], Mervyn Yan [Chinese oligarch, strong ties to CCP] and Patrick Ho.”

According to a report about an audio recording from Hunter Biden’s laptop, he spoke of representing Ho, whom he called “the f***ing spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing.”

The senator continued: “All of these individuals mixed and mingled with related corporate entities over a period of years and respect, with respect to millions of dollars.”

Grassley then displayed a copy of an assignment and assumption agreement signed by Hunter Biden, Gongwen and Yan.

“Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug,” he said. “Our reports were chocked full of irrefutable evidence like this. And yet the media buried those details in an attempt to keep it hidden from the American people.”







A news release on Johnson’s website provided further details from the presentation.

This story is critical because a post-2020 election poll conducted by the Media Research Center found that 17 percent of Biden voters would have changed their vote “had they known the facts” about the Biden family’s China ties and other issues.

That would have been enough to change the outcome.

As the November midterm elections approach, the 2020 reports and the additional documentation will provide voters with the information they need to make an informed decision.

Given the vast amount of damage this president and his administration have inflicted upon America in just 14 months, it’s safe to say we can expect a red tsunami.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.