Game-Changer: Witness Admits He Pointed Gun at Rittenhouse and Moved on Him Before He Was Shot

On Monday, one of the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse amid the Kenosha riots in August 2020 admitted on the stand that he was pointing a gun at the teen just before he was fired upon.

If the case against Rittenhouse wasn’t weak enough already, it just fell apart completely.

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was one of three agitators who Rittenhouse, then 17, shot on the night of Aug. 25 during an altercation amid the fiery-but-mostly-peaceful riots, took the stand on Monday and told his side of the story.

Turns out, his side of the story was helpful to Rittenhouse’s defense.

Grosskreutz is the only survivor of the notorious shooting, in which two other rioters, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, were killed, and was called as a witness for the prosecution on Monday.

Rittenhouse is facing felony homicide charges for shooting Rosenbaum and Huber and felony attempted homicide for shooting Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm, CNN reported.

The witness was more than happy to regale the court with graphic details of the injury he endured, but when it came down to what he was doing in the instant before Rittenhouse fired on him, things got a bit more awkward.

Grosskreutz was backed into a corner by the defense, who got him to admit that, lo and behold, he was pointing a handgun at Rittenhouse at the time that he was shot.

Ooooops.

“It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your gun and your hands down pointed at him, that he fired, right?”

Visibly squirming, the witness replied, “Correct.”

WISCONSIN—Rittenhouse trial: Defense: “With your arms up in the air, he never fired?” Gaige Grosskreutz: “Correct.” Defense: “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your gun…pointed at him that he fired?” Grosskreutz: “Correct”.#KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/BIU5K1aV6V — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) November 8, 2021

According to activist Jack Posobiec, this is how the prosecution was feeling after his testimony:

Kyle Rittenhouse prosecutor face-palming after putting Antifa Gaige on the stand pic.twitter.com/FYYSPnFNxo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 8, 2021

During redirect questioning, CNN reported, Kenosha County assistant district attorney Thomas Binger tried to salvage the testimony by asking Grosskreutz if he had at any point during the encounter intentionally pointed his firearm at Rittenhouse.

Grosskreutz replied, “No, I did not.”

Yeah, but Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t know that, did he?

Unfortunately for the prosecution, the establishment media and anyone else trying to spin the narrative that Rittenhouse ruthlessly hunted down and slaughtered innocent, peaceful protesters, the writing is now clearly on the wall.

Remember, Rittenhouse is not on trial for whether he ought to have been in Kenosha, with an AR-15, after curfew; he is on trial for whether he wrongfully killed Huber and Rosenbaum and tried to kill Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have always claimed that he fired in self-defense, and Grosskreutz just sealed the case for them.

