Game-Changing Report: Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton for VP

A new report claims that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is considering picking Hillary Clinton as his running mate if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

“EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE,” journalist Matt Drudge tweeted Saturday.

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE DRUDGE: Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state. https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/NuOy9w6HM8 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

“Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state,” he added.

“Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force,” Drudge said on his website.

Talk of a Bloomberg-Clinton alliance made Twitter buzz:

Radio news is reporting that just-turned 78-year-old unlikable Mike Bloomberg is considering fellow New Yorker, even MORE unlikable Hillary Clinton, who will be 73 at election time, as his running mate.

Democrats are DESPERATE for the anti-social nursing home vote! — GretchenInOK (@GretchenInOK) February 15, 2020

I voted for Hillary Clinton against Trump in 2016 and it was an easy decision. I genuinely don’t know if I could bring myself to vote for Mike Bloomberg against Trump in 2020. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 13, 2020

No way would Clinton accept #2 roll. Unless of course she knew #1 had suicidal tendencies — Jeff Quail (@QuailJeff) February 15, 2020

Bloomberg, who was a late entrant in the crowded Democratic presidential primary field, now stands third in the RealClearPolitics average of polls at 14.2 percent support, trailing current front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is at 23.6 percent support, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is at 19.2 percent.

Bloomberg was at 8 percent support as recently as Jan. 31, but has risen after Biden stumbled in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, was asked earlier this month by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about being number two on the ticket of an eventual Democratic nominee, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Well, that’s not going to happen,” Clinton said. “But no, probably no.”

Clinton then used her recurring line that she never rules out any possibility.

“I never say never because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen,” she said.

President Donald Trump, during an interview with CNBC last month, said Bloomberg and Clinton have made plans together before.

Trump said Bloomberg “used to be a friend of mine until I ran for politics, and then — he went a little off. You should see some of the nice things he said about me before I ran. They’re like the nicest.”

“But he had a deal with Hillary Clinton that he was going to become secretary of state. It was very simple. People know that,” Trump said.

Bloomberg spoke on behalf of Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

“I know Hillary Clinton is not flawless; no candidate is,” he said at the time. “But she is the right choice — and the responsible choice — in this election. No matter what you may think about her politics or her record, Hillary Clinton understands that this is not reality television; this is reality.”

“She understands the job of president. It involves finding solutions, not pointing fingers, and offering hope, not stoking fear,” he added, according to Vox.

