Two recently released videos seem to reveal a possible method of voter fraud using Dominion Voting System software.

Filmed by a Georgia county election supervisor, the videos demonstrate serious security flaws within Dominion’s adjudication process. The company’s machines were used in Georgia and other states during the still-contested November general election.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is leading President Donald Trump’s legal fight over alleged voter fraud and irregularities, presented the videos while appearing before a Georgia state House committee on Thursday, according to Fox News.

In the videos, Misty Martin, elections director of Coffee County, gives a step-by-step demonstration of how this fraud could have taken place.

In the first video, Martin walks through the process, which involves election supervisors analyzing ballots that were unable to be scanned into the Dominion machines.

The process is meant to authenticate ballots, determining whether they should be processed for a particular candidate or thrown out due to discrepancies such as over-voting (voting for more than one candidate).

Martin seemingly demonstrated in the video, however, that an election official can simply use Dominion’s software to process any ballot however he or she sees fit.

Trump votes could be turned into votes for his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, or vice versa. Blank ballots could be attributed to any candidate.

Essentially, election supervisors would have the power to use this system to create votes from nothing.

In the second video, the camera is taken outside what is presumably an office for election supervisors, illustrating that poll observers would not be able to tell exactly what is going on if they were made to stand outside of the office.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting systems implementation manager, criticized Martin’s demonstration during a briefing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

According to Sterling, the process Martin showed is meant to be performed during the adjudication process in the presence of a full voter review panel with the system logging the changes and showing who made them for later review.

“I can go in the street and shoot someone, that would be against the law,” Sterling said. “What she was doing would be against the law, if she did that. So it’s a little disingenuous to say, ‘Oh, it’s a massive hole in the system.’ No, it’s how the system is supposed to work.”

Regardless, it is clear that the Dominion system is set up in a way that allows election officials to change contested votes however they see fit.

The number of ballots sent through the adjudication process was significant.

In Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous county, 106,000 ballots were adjudicated by the night of Nov. 4, according to NBC News.

That’s 106,000 votes in one county in a race where Biden received about 12,000 more votes than Trump across all of Georgia.

Maybe all of those adjudications were legitimate. Maybe some weren’t.

Either way, these videos seem to demonstrate Dominion software could be used to create votes from nothing.

No matter whether this had any effect on the election, no one person should have that much power — not even an election supervisor.

