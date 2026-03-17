Game-Changing Video: Trump Says Walz, Ellison, Omar All Criminally Complicit in Somali Fraud - Charges Vance with Bringing Justice

Like many conservatives, I have waited eagerly for President Donald Trump’s administration to impose justice on corrupt officials everywhere.

At this point, I feel like a skeleton sitting in a rocking chair as tumbleweeds roll by all around me.

To his credit, however, the president has made his anti-fraud task force a major initiative, as evidenced by his comments Monday in the Oval Office, where he told reporters that he suspected three Minnesota Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and state Attorney General Keith Ellison — of criminal complicity in the gargantuan Somali fraud scandal unearthed in that state.

“When you look at the Minnesota scam,” Trump said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “a lot of it has to do with Somalia. Nobody’s calling out anybody, but a lot of it has to do — but it’s Somalia and plenty of others.”

Then, the president singled out the state’s most powerful Democrats.

“And I believe the governor is complicit,” the president added, “I believe Ilhan Omar is complicit, I believe that your attorney general is complicit. And if they are, you’re gonna hopefully find out about it, and you’re gonna be — you’re gonna have to do what you have to do.”

In the middle of those comments, Trump turned and spoke directly to Vice President JD Vance. After all, the president has now authorized Vance to “find out about it” and do what he has to do.

On Monday, the president signed an executive order “Establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.” The order identified the vice president as chairman of the task force.

That much, of course, came as no surprise, for in his State of the Union Address last month, Trump promised to empower Vance to root out fraud.

The order’s specific language, however, should have Minnesota Democrats concerned.

Sec. 3(a)(vi), for instance, calls for the task force to “investigate and disrupt the mechanisms through which fraud is committed, including any mechanisms involving facilitation of fraud by Federal, State, local, tribal, or territorial officials.”

Clearly, therefore, Vance has a specific mandate to go after those who enabled such massive fraud.

“If we found half of the fraud that’s taken place in this country,” Trump continued, “and I think you have a chance of doing that, we would have much more than a balanced budget.”

Moments later, the president cited the work of YouTuber Nick Shirley.

“You saw where a young gentleman was going around and knocking on doors, and none of the nursing homes existed, none of the nurseries existed.”

Indeed, Shirley documented massive, even comical irregularities at places like the “Quality Learing Center.” At risk of bodily harm, he focused attention on fraud, for instance, in alleged Somali child-care centers.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says he believes Gov. Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar are COMPLICIT in the Somali fraud BOTH of them need to be prosecuted for it. There is NO WAY THAT MUCH FRAUD could make it through without all of them noticing. NO WAY! pic.twitter.com/ejfhonHWVz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 16, 2026

Obviously, the president noticed Shirley’s work. So, too, perhaps, did White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“[W]e are going to see the first ever effort in American history to reclaim the ultimately trillions of dollars that were stolen from taxpayers,” Miller said in a separate video from Monday’s Oval Office meeting.

.@StephenM: “Under @POTUS‘ leadership, and then of course with @VP, and @AFergusonFTC, we are going to see the first ever effort in American history to reclaim the ultimately trillions of dollars that were stolen from taxpayers.” https://t.co/G8xIyQk9VV pic.twitter.com/DrN43w0n31 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 16, 2026

In other words, according to Miller, the administration will focus on not only punishment but restitution. Those who stole must give the money back. And those who enabled the theft must go to prison.

Trump voters have waited a long time for anything resembling accountability. Pray that it begins with Minnesota’s criminals.

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