Gang of 13 Urban Youth Stab and Hospitalize Teen While Stealing His Sneakers

A teenager is speaking out after a gang of 13 youths brutally assaulted him over his $350 sneakers.

The 15-year-old, detailing the ordeal from his hospital bed in an interview with CBS News New York published on Oct. 27, described the harrowing psychological and physical torment from the incident in Jamaica, part of the Queens borough in New York City.

The victim said that his assailants ordered him, “Give me all your clothes, whatever you’re wearing, your shoes.”

“I starting running,” the victim recalled. “After that, they pushed me and stabbed me.”

The teenager now has months of recovery in his immediate future.

He was left with stab wounds, bruises, and broken bones.

His mother, speaking in Punjabi, said she “was shocked to see my son in this condition,” adding that “what happened to my son is horrific.”

“Ever since he was attacked, I’ve been here with him day and night,” she continued.

The boy has at least three more surgeries ahead of him.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

QNS reported that the attack occurred on Oct. 22.

The throng of boys spotted the 15-year-old on 160th street, approaching him and surrounding him.

That led to a verbal altercation, after which the suspects started kicking and punching the victim.

One of the teens stabbed him multiple times as another stole his sneakers.

The mob scattered, and police found the victim in a pool of blood, rushing him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Jamaica, Queens, is no stranger to youth violence.

Just a few weeks before the attack, a 16-year-old male allegedly murdered a 13-year-old boy on his way to school in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.

The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, per a news release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“Losing a 13-year-old to gun violence is tragic under any circumstance,” she remarked.

“As alleged, what should have been another day for school, turned deadly when the defendant pulled out a gun and fired into the 13-year-old victim’s head,” Katz described.

“This decision not only took the young victim’s life but now has severely altered the defendant’s future.”

