Share
Commentary
President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador responded to the murder of a police officer by a gang by calling in troops and auxiliary police officers to surround the town of Nueva Concepción and begin searching for those responsible.
Commentary
President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador responded to the murder of a police officer by a gang by calling in troops and auxiliary police officers to surround the town of Nueva Concepción and begin searching for those responsible. (@nayibbukele / Twitter screen shot)

Gang That Killed Cop Gets Brutal Reminder About the New Boss as 5,000 Soldiers Surround the Town

 By Peter Partoll  May 21, 2023 at 2:57pm
Share

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele’s tough-on-crime approach is once again in the spotlight after a gang killed a member of the national police.

On Tuesday, the national police of El Salvador announced on Twitter that one of their members had been killed in Nueva Concepción and that a massive manhunt was underway for those involved.

“We regret to report the death of one of our agents in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, who was attacked by gang members while on patrol with other police officers,” the translation of the tweet read. “1 terrorist was captured at the scene. We execute an operation to find the other responsible parties.”

Trending:
Beer Distributor Takes to Airwaves About Bud Light Controversy: 'You Deserve to Know the Truth'

Meanwhile, President Bukele responded to the incident in a manner befitting his strong stance taken on the country’s crime problem.

“Starting this morning, we established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, with more than 5,000 elements of the @FUERZARMADASV and 500 of the @PNCSV, in search of those responsible for the homicide and the entire gang structure and collaborators who are still hiding in that place,” a translation of his Wednesday tweet read. “They will pay dearly for the murder of our hero.”

Now, true to his word, 5,000 soldiers have surrounded the town of Nueva Concepción, and a further 500 auxiliary police have come to track down the criminals who killed the policeman.

President Bukele is well-known for his tough-on-crime policies that have done immense good for the people of El Salvador. He has been especially efficient at dealing with the notorious MS-13 gang, with videos showing captured criminals being herded into maximum security prisons.

Related:
Punk Pours 'Gasoline' on Random Truck, Fun Immediately Ends When Old Man Whips Out a Pistol

As for the results of his crackdown on crime, he has turned El Salvador from one of the most dangerous nations in the world to one of the safest in Central America. On his watch, crime has reduced by 85% since this time last year.

His actions in Nueva Concepción are another reminder that Bukele does not intend to stop until every single criminal in El Salvador is behind bars.

Should this approach to violent crime be implemented in the worst U.S. cities?

Meanwhile, our leftist leaders in the United States should learn from Bukele. Instead of cracking down on violent criminals, many American leaders have taken a soft-on-crime approach in the name of leftist ideology.

Naturally, this refusal to enforce the laws has led to a massive increase in crime across the United States.

Frankly, it’s not hard to see how Bukele was able to take a violent nation and drastically reduce his crime rate: He simply enforced the law and scared away other criminals who were breaking the law.

If the leaders of the United States would follow his lead, we would have a much safer country.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Gang That Killed Cop Gets Brutal Reminder About the New Boss as 5,000 Soldiers Surround the Town
High School Boys Revolt After Trans Addition to Bathroom, Put Device Exactly Where It Belongs: Report
Watch: Al Sharpton Takes Disgusting Swipe at DeSantis During Jordan Neely's Funeral
Daniel Penny's Tattoo Shows a Stunning Biblical Struggle - Do You Recognize It?
'Hold My Beer': Matt Gaetz Absolutely Triggers Panel Members After Mocking Miller Lite
See more...

Conversation