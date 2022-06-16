Gang Member Who Killed Two Officers Might Get a State-Sponsored Funeral Thanks to Progressive DA

A repeat offender who was spared prison time by Los Angeles’ progressive District Attorney might be eligible for a state-funded funeral after shooting and killing two police officers.

Justin Flores, 35, was killed after a shootout at a hotel in El Monte, a city east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

Two police officers later died of gunshot wounds they suffered at the hands of Flores.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department were responding to a domestic violence report at a local hotel, according to CBS News.

It is with heavy hearts that The City of El Monte & The El Monte Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. Corporal Paredes & Officer Santana were killed in the line of duty, while faithfully carrying out their sworn duties 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wIzwjy6Iga — El Monte PD (@elmontepolice) June 15, 2022

In a sick twist, Flores himself may be eligible for a funeral funded by the county, thanks to a policy enacted by ultra-progressive and George Soros-funded District Attorney George Gascón.

Gascón directed his office to pay for the funeral of anyone killed by police in Los Angeles in 2020, regardless of their own criminal liability resulting in their death.

Gascon’s policies also suggest his office may pay for the funeral of the cop killer. When he took office, he issued a policy stating his office would pay the funeral expenses of people killed by police, “regardless of the state of the investigation or charging decision.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZLcXpI4ivX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2022

Should he have been locked up? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (351 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

If Gascón ends up paying for Flores’ funeral, it wouldn’t be the first favor that he’s done for the repeat felon.

Gascón let Flores off with probation in a 2021 illegal gun possession case, the bare minimum punishment. The gang member was convicted of burglary in 2011.

Law enforcement sources tell me Justin William Flores had a previous strike conviction in 2011 for PC 459, but that he still received the absolute bare minimum sentence for his felon in possession of a gun charges last year in accordance w/ Gascon policies. 2 years probation. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 15, 2022

;

California’s Three Strikes Law mandates stiffer punishments for convicts with previous felony convictions, a policy that Gascón attempted to ignore before a court ruling found his sentencing practices illegal earlier this year, according to KNBC.

If Gascon had sentenced Flores to prison time in accordance with the law, the armed felon would’ve been behind bars instead of free in the community to murder police officers.

The progressive prosecutor released a statement defending his decision to let off Flores with a slap on the wrist on Thursday.

NEW: LA DA @GeorgeGascon office issues a statement regarding this case.

Their position is that placing a convicted felon gang member with a strike on his record on probation for possession of a gun by a felon was a “consistent” resolution at the time. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/o0Q0ycrRT5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2022

Public discontent with crime has fueled a backlash against Soros-funded prosecutors in left-wing California.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled earlier this month, with his constituents citing the toleration of quality-of-life crimes, open drug use and slaps on the wrists for violent offenders.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.