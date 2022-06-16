Share
Gang Member Who Killed Two Officers Might Get a State-Sponsored Funeral Thanks to Progressive DA

 By Richard Moorhead  June 16, 2022 at 12:55pm
A repeat offender who was spared prison time by Los Angeles’ progressive District Attorney might be eligible for a state-funded funeral after shooting and killing two police officers.

Justin Flores, 35, was killed after a shootout at a hotel in El Monte, a city east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

Two police officers later died of gunshot wounds they suffered at the hands of Flores.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department were responding to a domestic violence report at a local hotel, according to CBS News.

In a sick twist, Flores himself may be eligible for a funeral funded by the county, thanks to a policy enacted by ultra-progressive and George Soros-funded District Attorney George Gascón.

Gascón directed his office to pay for the funeral of anyone killed by police in Los Angeles in 2020, regardless of their own criminal liability resulting in their death.

Should he have been locked up?

If Gascón ends up paying for Flores’ funeral, it wouldn’t be the first favor that he’s done for the repeat felon.

Gascón let Flores off with probation in a 2021 illegal gun possession case, the bare minimum punishment. The gang member was convicted of burglary in 2011.

California’s Three Strikes Law mandates stiffer punishments for convicts with previous felony convictions, a policy that Gascón attempted to ignore before a court ruling found his sentencing practices illegal earlier this year, according to KNBC.

If Gascon had sentenced Flores to prison time in accordance with the law, the armed felon would’ve been behind bars instead of free in the community to murder police officers.

The progressive prosecutor released a statement defending his decision to let off Flores with a slap on the wrist on Thursday.

Public discontent with crime has fueled a backlash against Soros-funded prosecutors in left-wing California.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled earlier this month, with his constituents citing the toleration of quality-of-life crimes, open drug use and slaps on the wrists for violent offenders.

