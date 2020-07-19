People can change. For many individuals, the inspiration to do so comes from the most unexpected of places.

During an interview Monday, conservative influencer Larry Henry revealed his sordid past and the person he credits with turning his life around — President Donald J. Trump.

Henry, going by the name KingFace, is a community activist and Instagram personality. He shared about his past and how the president changed his life on the latest episode of Fox Nation’s “Isaiah Washington: Kitchen Talk.”

HAPPY BDAY TO THE CHOSEN ONE @realDonaldTrump US GEMINIS TAKING OVER. Video bombed by @robsmithonline pic.twitter.com/MGKvaxgwfE — kingface_f1 (@KingfaceF1) June 14, 2020

Henry said he identifies with Trump because of his many public mistakes in the past.

“He comes from Queens, New York. He made mistakes, like he’s cheated … you know, he lived a certain lifestyle and he was able to become president,” Henry told Fox News.

“I did the same thing. I’ve cheated. I’ve did things. I’ve done bad things. So … when you look at a country where everybody wants to be politically correct … the fact that he’s going through regular human-being situations and able to overcome it and be the president of the United States, I think that’s admirable.”

Because of the relatability of Trump’s past transgressions, Henry noted, “It makes people like me feel like I could be president.”

Before the 2016 election, Henry explained how he had been going down a very dark path.

He credits Trump for helping steer him toward a better place.

“Jail, death, that’s the route I was going,” said Henry, a former active member of the Bloods street gang. “I felt like Obama made Black people feel like they could become president.”

“When Donald Trump became president, it made the whole world feel like they could become president.”

An advocate of the Blexit movement calling for African-Americans to leave the “Democratic plantation” and join the Republican Party, KingFace represents a shift in the black community toward supporting Trump and other conservative politicians.

According to a prediction from renowned political commentator and radio host Larry Elder, black support for Trump will greatly increase compared to the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with Fox News, Elder projected the increase among black voters could be as much as double the 8% Trump garnered four years ago.

“This is a president who has spent more money on historically black colleges than any other president. He’s expanded so-called enterprise zones that provide tax breaks and regulatory reform for people that open up businesses in the inner city,” Elder said.

“He’s doing something about illegal immigration and, for crying out loud, he supports choice in schools.”

