Gang of Punks Beat Elderly Woman with Her Own Cane, All Because She Looked at Them, Police Say

A brutally violent encounter between an elderly woman and a gang of punks has the New York City Police Department on the hunt for the group responsible.

The assault, which happened in broad daylight in Queens earlier this month, was apparently sparked because the 67-year-old woman locked eyes with one of her alleged assailants.

According to WNBC, the woman said one of the teens claimed she was staring at the group.

“The violent, yet seemingly random, attack happened Aug. 4 in Jamaica and included the group hurling insults, profanities and even laughing at the woman — all after the group and the woman locked eyes, law enforcement sources say,” WNBC reported.

After a short argument, the teens allegedly began their attack. The gang surrounded the elderly woman, pushing and insulting her.

Soon, one grabbed her cane as she desperately clung to it. After the teen wrestled it from her grasp, the gang turned the walking aid on its owner, unleashing blow after painful blow.

Video of the encounter shows the unsettling, ultra-violent nature of the assault.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Underscoring the senseless brutality of the attack, the punks only stole a single cell phone before making their escape, police say.

Despite the viciousness she endured, the woman issued a defiant statement that shows she has more courage than the entire gang combined.

“I’m not afraid of them,” she told WNBC.

“I don’t want people to be afraid of these kind of people. I want them to step up, because otherwise it won’t stop.”

Residents of the neighborhood where the assault occurred say there has been an increase in crimes, especially those committed by young people.

The attack comes as the NYPD is under increasing hate from some within their own community.

Perpetrators of anti-cop assaults have hurled food, water and other objects at officers. Disrespectful insults often follow.

Some in the NYPD blame Mayor Bill de Blasio and department leadership for allegedly abandoning the force.

A recent police union vote of no-confidence shows just how serious officers think the problem is.

As respect for law and order is being thrown out of the window, violent incidents are seemingly increasing at a pace that is affecting residents.

If this attack is any indication, the city needs the NYPD now more than ever.

