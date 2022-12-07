Parler Share
News

Gang of Teens Allegedly Takes on Concealed Carrying Senior Citizen in Chicago, Gets a Lesson They Will Never Forget

 By Jack Davis  December 6, 2022 at 6:54pm
Parler Share

Three Chicago teens reportedly learned to their sorrow on Monday that there is no age limit on the Second Amendment.

A 56-year-old man — defined as a senior citizen by Illinois law — was inside his vehicle at about 6 a.m. along the 4700 block of West Arthington Avenue, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Then a vehicle rolled up with three teenage males, Chicago police said, according to Fox News.

“One of the individuals got out of the vehicle, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his belongings,” police said.

There was a struggle, but it did not last long.

Trending:
Hot Mic Catches Fox Guest's Shocking Comments About Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson

The senior citizen, a legal gun owner who has legal permission to carry a concealed weapon, put his gun to good use. The intended victim “withdrew his weapon and fired several rounds,” Fox reported.

“The offending vehicle then attempted to flee, but crashed nearby,” police said.

One teen, who was driving the vehicle that the accused robbers had used, was shot in the head. He is now in critical condition, the Sun-Times reported.

Should the National Guard be sent in to deal with the gangs in Chicago?

A second teen was found a few blocks away with a gunshot wound in the shoulder, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The third teen, “who was in the backseat of the offending vehicle, sustained a broken leg in the crash and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition,” police said, according to Fox News.

All three alleged robbers were males between 15 and 18, police said.



The legal gun owner was not injured, police said.

One neighbor heard the noise of gunshots and the crash.

Related:
Eye-Popping Reward for 'Noose' at Obama Presidential Center Comes Up Empty - Just Another Hoax?

“It was like a train got hit,” neighborhood resident Kevin Jones said, according to WBBM-TV.

In an Op-Ed on the Heritage Foundation’s website, Amy Swearer noted that, “Almost every major study on the issue has found that Americans use their firearms in self-defense between 500,000 and 3 million times annually, according to the most recent report on the subject by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

“The Second Amendment belongs to everyone, in every part of the country, facing any type of imminent threat to life, liberty, or property. And we don’t always know when our otherwise peaceful lives will be interrupted by serious danger,” she wrote.

The Second Amendment means Americans “have not just the theoretical right but the practical ability to act in self-defense when faced with sudden threats,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Photos: GOP Rep Finds American Flag in Trashcan Outside Sheila Jackson Lee's Office - Was Being Used to 'Move' Flag
'Yellowstone' Actor Reflects on His Time in Hollywood and Putting God First
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Biden's 'Unpatriotic Embarrassment,' Abandoning Marine Veteran
Watch: Idaho Police Chief Vows Murder Case Won't Fade, Then He Breaks Down and Gets Personal
Celine Dion Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Rare Incurable Condition in Tearful Video: 'It Hurts Me to Tell You'
See more...

Conversation