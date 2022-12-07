Gang of Teens Allegedly Takes on Concealed Carrying Senior Citizen in Chicago, Gets a Lesson They Will Never Forget

Three Chicago teens reportedly learned to their sorrow on Monday that there is no age limit on the Second Amendment.

A 56-year-old man — defined as a senior citizen by Illinois law — was inside his vehicle at about 6 a.m. along the 4700 block of West Arthington Avenue, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Then a vehicle rolled up with three teenage males, Chicago police said, according to Fox News.

“One of the individuals got out of the vehicle, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his belongings,” police said.

There was a struggle, but it did not last long.

The senior citizen, a legal gun owner who has legal permission to carry a concealed weapon, put his gun to good use. The intended victim “withdrew his weapon and fired several rounds,” Fox reported.

“The offending vehicle then attempted to flee, but crashed nearby,” police said.

One teen, who was driving the vehicle that the accused robbers had used, was shot in the head. He is now in critical condition, the Sun-Times reported.

A second teen was found a few blocks away with a gunshot wound in the shoulder, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The third teen, “who was in the backseat of the offending vehicle, sustained a broken leg in the crash and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition,” police said, according to Fox News.

All three alleged robbers were males between 15 and 18, police said.







The legal gun owner was not injured, police said.

One neighbor heard the noise of gunshots and the crash.

“It was like a train got hit,” neighborhood resident Kevin Jones said, according to WBBM-TV.

In an Op-Ed on the Heritage Foundation’s website, Amy Swearer noted that, “Almost every major study on the issue has found that Americans use their firearms in self-defense between 500,000 and 3 million times annually, according to the most recent report on the subject by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

“The Second Amendment belongs to everyone, in every part of the country, facing any type of imminent threat to life, liberty, or property. And we don’t always know when our otherwise peaceful lives will be interrupted by serious danger,” she wrote.

The Second Amendment means Americans “have not just the theoretical right but the practical ability to act in self-defense when faced with sudden threats,” she wrote.

