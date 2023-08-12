Share
Commentary

Garland Walks Off During Reporter's Question, Critics Calling Hunter Biden Move Rigged

 By Rachel Emmanuel  August 12, 2023 at 6:29am
Here we go again …

By some miracle, the judge appointed to rubber stamp Hunter Biden’s plea deal turned out to actually have some regard for the Constitution and refused to accept the terms of the deal.

So now, the very person who orchestrated the sweetheart deal to keep Hunter Biden out of jail and attempted to give him immunity from future prosecution is being tapped as the special counsel in the Hunter Biden trial.

Just another day in the Biden autocracy.

Back in July, U.S. Attorney for Delaware, David Weiss unveiled a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden, which centered on probation and a guilty plea for tax evasion. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika denied the arrangement, citing various reservations about its terms.

Watch: Trump Asked Point-Blank If He Would Take a Plea Deal - 'That's a Wise Guy Question'

Republicans who were skeptical about the deal Hunter Biden was given made a decision to pursue their own investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that Weiss had informed him on Tuesday of reaching a phase in his investigation, indicating the need for him to continue his role as a special counsel.

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said.


According to CNN analyst Marshall Cohen, the most likely reason for this is that plea discussions regarding the charges against Hunter Biden have broken down, and it is likely that the case will move forward to a trial.

Should a different special counsel be appointed over the Hunter Biden case?

In May, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told the House Ways and Means Committee that Weiss had been blocked from pursuing charges against Hunter Biden by Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys Matthew Graves and Martin Estrada, the New York Post reported.

But Weiss has stated on multiple occasions that he had been given “ultimate authority” over the Justice Department’s investigation, maintaining that he was in charge of “deciding where, when, and whether to file charges” against Hunter Biden, according to the New York Post.

If Weiss had “ultimate authority” over this matter, including responsibility for “deciding where, when and whether to file charges,” what was the need to appoint him as special counsel?

Immediately after Garland had made his statement, a reporter shouted out a question about the reason for a special counsel if Weiss already had authority.

Hunter Biden Special Counsel Wastes No Time: Declares 'Impasse' in Plea-Deal Talks, Moves to Change Venue

Garland walked away without answering any questions.


Fox News host Jesse Watters said on his show that the same prosecutor who a judge caught “cooking up a sleazy plea deal” for Hunter Biden is not the right man for the job.

“Republicans should demand to see the ‘scope memo’ detailing the parameters of this investigation because I doubt Weiss is allowed to pursue leads leading to Joe Biden,” Watters said.

According to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, the appointment of a special counsel will have the effect of “delaying a resolution” on the Hunter Biden matter.

“It would certainly delay any anticipated testimony from the U.S. attorney [Weiss] in Delaware to Republicans on Capitol Hill who have been seeking that testimony for several months,” Herridge said.

Well, that means Republicans who have been waiting for answers will be kept waiting.

Russell Dye, a spokesperson for House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio, said in a statement, “David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption,” according to Politico.

The Trump campaign issued a statement through a spokesperson who said that the Biden family has been “protected by the Justice Department for decades,” The Hill reported.

And so the game continues.

Like two-bit sleight-of-hand magicians, they wave one hand to distract the public while hiding something else with the other one.

But the hole the Biden family is digging keeps getting deeper and deeper, and the Justice Department is going to have to provide answers or completely lose its credibility with the American people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Conversation