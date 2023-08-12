Garland Walks Off During Reporter's Question, Critics Calling Hunter Biden Move Rigged

Here we go again …

By some miracle, the judge appointed to rubber stamp Hunter Biden’s plea deal turned out to actually have some regard for the Constitution and refused to accept the terms of the deal.

So now, the very person who orchestrated the sweetheart deal to keep Hunter Biden out of jail and attempted to give him immunity from future prosecution is being tapped as the special counsel in the Hunter Biden trial.

Just another day in the Biden autocracy.

Back in July, U.S. Attorney for Delaware, David Weiss unveiled a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden, which centered on probation and a guilty plea for tax evasion. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika denied the arrangement, citing various reservations about its terms.

Republicans who were skeptical about the deal Hunter Biden was given made a decision to pursue their own investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that Weiss had informed him on Tuesday of reaching a phase in his investigation, indicating the need for him to continue his role as a special counsel.

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said.

BREAKING: Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation. The DOJ got caught doing the Biden Crime Family’s dirty work & is now trying to save face. After making the announcement, Garland… pic.twitter.com/QyVLg11c0p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2023



According to CNN analyst Marshall Cohen, the most likely reason for this is that plea discussions regarding the charges against Hunter Biden have broken down, and it is likely that the case will move forward to a trial.

In May, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told the House Ways and Means Committee that Weiss had been blocked from pursuing charges against Hunter Biden by Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys Matthew Graves and Martin Estrada, the New York Post reported.

But Weiss has stated on multiple occasions that he had been given “ultimate authority” over the Justice Department’s investigation, maintaining that he was in charge of “deciding where, when, and whether to file charges” against Hunter Biden, according to the New York Post.

If Weiss had “ultimate authority” over this matter, including responsibility for “deciding where, when and whether to file charges,” what was the need to appoint him as special counsel?

Immediately after Garland had made his statement, a reporter shouted out a question about the reason for a special counsel if Weiss already had authority.

Garland walked away without answering any questions.

AG Merrick Garland is asked: “If Weiss had the authorities he needed, why does he need to be a special counsel? Do you still have faith in U.S. Attorney Weiss after the deal fell apart?” No response pic.twitter.com/IkH77BR4VN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023



Fox News host Jesse Watters said on his show that the same prosecutor who a judge caught “cooking up a sleazy plea deal” for Hunter Biden is not the right man for the job.

“Republicans should demand to see the ‘scope memo’ detailing the parameters of this investigation because I doubt Weiss is allowed to pursue leads leading to Joe Biden,” Watters said.

This is no longer the Hunter Biden investigation, it’s the Hunter Biden cover-up. Biden and his AG handpicked the same Delaware prosecutor who’s been covering for the Bidens for 25 years, to be special counsel. This appointment is designed to drag this investigation out until… pic.twitter.com/2eYXKNgAMr — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 12, 2023

According to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, the appointment of a special counsel will have the effect of “delaying a resolution” on the Hunter Biden matter.

“It would certainly delay any anticipated testimony from the U.S. attorney [Weiss] in Delaware to Republicans on Capitol Hill who have been seeking that testimony for several months,” Herridge said.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge calls the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel “an extraordinary development” that will DELAY a resolution on the Hunter Biden matter: “It will certainly delay any anticipated testimony from the US Attorney [Weiss] in Delaware to… pic.twitter.com/cqiX6PtctI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 11, 2023

Well, that means Republicans who have been waiting for answers will be kept waiting.

Russell Dye, a spokesperson for House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio, said in a statement, “David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption,” according to Politico.

The Trump campaign issued a statement through a spokesperson who said that the Biden family has been “protected by the Justice Department for decades,” The Hill reported.

And so the game continues.

Like two-bit sleight-of-hand magicians, they wave one hand to distract the public while hiding something else with the other one.

But the hole the Biden family is digging keeps getting deeper and deeper, and the Justice Department is going to have to provide answers or completely lose its credibility with the American people.

