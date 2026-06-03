Garth Brooks Nears Unprecedented $2 Billion Deal That Would See Him Relinquish His Music Catalog: Report

Even for many non-country music fans, the name Garth Brooks likely rings a bell.

Whether it’s the fact that the “Friends in Low Places” singer recently surpassed 200 million albums sold — the most units ever sold by a musician in U.S. history — or that he’s the only artist to ever have 10 albums that reached certified diamond status, meaning at least 10 million units sold, Brooks has etched his name into the music history books.

None of that would’ve been possible without his extensive, critically acclaimed music catalog. Many would consider it priceless.

Brooks apparently thinks that it’s worth about $2 billion, according to a shocking report from The Wall Street Journal.

The 64-year-old country legend is mulling over the potential sale of his entire music catalog, which includes both publishing and recorded music rights, for the eye-watering price tag.

It’s unclear who the potential purchasing party would be.

It’s also not quite clear whether this would be the biggest deal of this sort in history, particularly when adjusting for inflation, but it’s unquestionably the biggest deal in recent history — and by a fairly significant margin.

As USA Today points out, the unprecedented deal is nearly double the 2024 reported sale of rock band Queen’s music catalog to the Sony Group Corporation of approximately $1.3 billion.

And the potential Brooks deal would be about quadruple what Sony paid for Bruce Springsteen’s music catalog, which was purchased for $500 million in 2021.

The only comparable deal in recent history would be Sony’s 2024 purchase of half of Michael Jackson’s catalog, which came in at roughly $1 billion.

Garth Brooks is considering a sale of his catalog, eyeing roughly $2 billion for the rights to his songs and recordings. The country music star is seeking a price that would be among the largest deals for an individual artist or group’s catalog. 🔗 https://t.co/8m0WjhUG38 pic.twitter.com/Cbi3fVgzck — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 3, 2026

Apart from the purchaser, the other lingering mystery is what will happen to Brooks’ music when it comes to streaming.

As The Wall Street Journal noted, Brooks has long resisted the temptation to have his music appear on streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music.

(The issue is apparently that Spotify and Apple don’t directly sell music, rather opting for monthly subscription fees.)

The outlet added that broader streaming rights are “likely something potential investors would want.”

Interestingly enough, despite Brooks’ success, much of social media’s response to this potential deal was decidedly mixed.

Maybe 200 million

Outside the US

Couldn’t imagine the desire for his music that high. Hopefully he gets what he believes his art is worth tho — Pauluklaa (@thepaul) June 3, 2026

One user opined that the actual value of Brooks’ catalog was closer to $200 million, but added: “Hopefully he gets what he believes his art is worth.”

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