Gary Sinise Received Highest Civilian Honor After Dedicating His Life To Giving Back to Vets

Actor Gary Sinise has received another medal to honor his contributions to America’s service members.

Sinise, who starred in “Forrest Gump” and “CSI: N.Y.,” received the American Spirit Award from the WWII Museum, joining honorees that included Arizona Sen. John McCain and Maurice R. “Hank” Greenberg, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Sinise had been honored last fall with the Army’s George Catlett Marshall Medal, the highest award a civilian can receive.

Sinise was honored for the work he does on behalf of service members, including the many trips his band, Lt. Dan, makes to entertain the military.

“I am so humbled to be here and deeply moved to receive this honor,” Sinise said, according to the Army. “I know where my freedom comes from, and I will not forget our defenders.”

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

“It has been a great blessing to know there is something I can do to support the men and women in uniform who defend our nation,” he said, according to the Association of the U.S. Army.

Gary Sinise defines patriotism 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nitD1ARxcw — GRIZZ 🍺 (@grizzlemeister) July 14, 2018

Sinese has said that his commitment to the troops will not end.

“For as long as I’m able, I stand with you,” Sinise said according to an AUSA press release.

“We can strive to do a little more each day so you will know we will always have your back,” he said.

In a recent interview, he said that naming his band after his “Forrest Gump” character, who tried to endure after suffering the loss of his legs, was no coincidence.

“I feel that the story of Lt. Dan is a good story, a positive story because he’s a wounded soldier who ends up being OK in the end and that’s of course what we want for everybody who serves our country when they come home from war, we want them to be OK,” he told KSWB.

Do we need more actors like Gary Sinise? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We want them to move on with their lives and in some ways, naming the band after the character is in honor of the troops and the people that serve our country and especially our wounded soldiers,” Sinise said.

RELATED: Former Navy Seal Will Match Reward To Find ‘Low Life’ Who Vandalized Military Memorial

During the interview, Sinise explained why he created the Gary Sinise Foundation to help wounded warriors. The foundation also helps first responders and their families.

Concert for Heroes 2018 – Santa Rosa https://t.co/b6TEnTQP52 this is incredible. Please support and watch my good friend @GarySinise and his remarkable foundation @GarySiniseFound 🇺🇸🙏🏼 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) July 19, 2018

“I believe in the men and women who serve our country, I’m thankful for them, I never take my freedom for granted or where it comes from. I know it has to be fought for and protected and that’s done by the people who serve in the military,” Sinise said.

“So having had some success and had the blessing of freedom and being able to do something with that, I wanted to create a foundation that will be able to serve and honor the needs of the folks that serve us and so that’s why I started the Gary Sinise Foundation. I want people to know that they’re appreciated, that I’m grateful for them,” he said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.