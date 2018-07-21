SECTIONS
Gary Sinise Received Highest Civilian Honor After Dedicating His Life To Giving Back to Vets

By Jack Davis
July 21, 2018 at 8:40am
Actor Gary Sinise has received another medal to honor his contributions to America’s service members.

Sinise, who starred in “Forrest Gump” and “CSI: N.Y.,”  received the American Spirit Award from the WWII Museum, joining honorees that included Arizona Sen. John McCain and Maurice R. “Hank” Greenberg, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Sinise had been honored last fall with the Army’s George Catlett Marshall Medal, the highest award a civilian can receive.

Sinise was honored for the work he does on behalf of service members, including the many trips his band, Lt. Dan, makes to entertain the military.

“I am so humbled to be here and deeply moved to receive this honor,” Sinise said, according to the Army. “I know where my freedom comes from, and I will not forget our defenders.”

“It has been a great blessing to know there is something I can do to support the men and women in uniform who defend our nation,” he said, according to the Association of the U.S. Army.

Sinese has said that his commitment to the troops will not end.

“For as long as I’m able, I stand with you,” Sinise said according to an AUSA press release.

“We can strive to do a little more each day so you will know we will always have your back,” he said.

In a recent interview, he said that naming his band after his “Forrest Gump” character, who tried to endure after suffering the loss of his legs, was no coincidence.

“I feel that the story of Lt. Dan is a good story, a positive story because he’s a wounded soldier who ends up being OK in the end and that’s of course what we want for everybody who serves our country when they come home from war, we want them to be OK,” he told KSWB.

“We want them to move on with their lives and in some ways, naming the band after the character is in honor of the troops and the people that serve our country and especially our wounded soldiers,” Sinise said.

During the interview, Sinise explained why he created the Gary Sinise Foundation to help wounded warriors. The foundation also helps first responders and their families.

“I believe in the men and women who serve our country, I’m thankful for them, I never take my freedom for granted or where it comes from.  I know it has to be fought for and protected and that’s done by the people who serve in the military,” Sinise said.

“So having had some success and had the blessing of freedom and being able to do something with that, I wanted to create a foundation that will be able to serve and honor the needs of the folks that serve us and so that’s why I started the Gary Sinise Foundation.  I want people to know that they’re appreciated, that I’m grateful for them,” he said.

