Path 27
News
Gas prices are displayed at a Chevron station on June 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Gas prices are displayed at a Chevron station on June 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Gas Prices Continue to Skyrocket, Reach Nearly a Dollar Over Average Price This Time in 2020

Jack Davis July 6, 2021 at 4:35pm
Path 27

In President Joe Biden’s America, there’s a lot more pain in getting from here to there.

Gasoline prices have risen 40 percent since the waning days of the Trump administration, according to the American Automobile Association, which on Tuesday said its data pegged the average price of gas at $3.13 a gallon, up from $2.25 in January.

From July 1-5 in 2020, the average price of gas was $2.17 a gallon. Heading into the holiday weekend in 2021, drivers faced the steepest gas prices since Independence Day weekend in 2014, when the average was $3.66.

By Tuesday, gas prices were up 95 cents a gallon from their 2020 levels. Although prices vary by state and region, California led the nation with an average gas price of $4.305 a gallon, according to AAA.

But AAA said the pain is only beginning.

Trending:
As Protests Hit LA Spa That Allegedly Let Transgender Expose Himself to Minors, Antifa Intervenes in Sick Way

Prices are expected to rise another 10 to 20 cents per gallon through August, with a national average price estimated to hit at least $3.25 a gallon this summer.

“Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee said.

“We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year-high.”

In fact, AAA predicts crude oil and gasoline prices will hit levels not seen since October 2014, when Biden was vice president to former President Barack Obama.

The hike in prices caused a buzz on Twitter.

Related:
The Long Holiday: Gas Prices Expected to Spike on July 4 and Continue Increasing Throughout the Summer

David Wilcox, a former Federal Reserve economist who is a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, said skyrocketing gas prices could hurt any hope for a post-COVID economic rebound, according to The New York Times.

“I don’t expect the price of oil to be the last straw on the camel’s back, but it is another straw on a camel’s back that’s already carrying a fair amount of baggage,” he said. “There is a much greater risk today of an inflationary psychology taking hold than I would have said three to five years ago.”

Are gas price increases Joe Biden's fault?

As rising gas prices gouge out more and more from workers’ paychecks, some Republicans blame Biden.

“Bad policy is already creating conditions like higher gasoline prices that we haven’t seen in a very long time,” Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming wrote in an Op-Ed on Fox News last week.

“As energy costs rise, so do the prices of groceries and household products that are shipped across the country. People are noticing. The price of meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables and dairy have all gone up,” he wrote.

“Nowhere are Americans feeling the pain more than at the pump. Gasoline prices have spiked about 70 cents per gallon since President Biden was inaugurated. They will only continue to climb.”

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is doing all he can when it comes to gasoline prices, and noted many factors are beyond Biden’s grasp.

“I think there sometimes is a misunderstanding of what causes gas prices to increase and so, to convey to the American people, that we’re working on it and certainly the supply availability of oil has a huge impact,” Psaki said, according to The Hill. “I would also say that ensuring Americans don’t bear a burden at the pump continues to be a top priority for the administration at large.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Gas Prices Continue to Skyrocket, Reach Nearly a Dollar Over Average Price This Time in 2020
Poll Finds Majority of Americans Don't Believe Biden Is Really Running the Show
Latino Activist Group Accuses States That Send Troops to Border of 'Insurrection'
Author of 1619 Project Rejects Tenure Offer at UNC, Takes New Position Elsewhere
GOP Rep Says She Has Started Carrying a Gun After Home Vandalism Incident
See more...

Conversation