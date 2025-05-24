Gas Prices Hit Multi-Year Low Under Trump, GasBuddy Predicts It Will Be Like 2003 All Over Again

GasBuddy has tremendous news for Americans at the pump after four disastrous years under former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vermont Biz reported Thursday that GasBuddy anticipates gas will be $3.08 a gallon on Memorial Day.

That’s the cheapest it’s been for Memorial Day since 2021. However, when adjusting for inflation, Americans will enjoy the best prices they’ve had since 2003 if the prediction holds.

When it comes to gas prices adjusted for inflation, the US Energy Information Administration shows a clear upward trend beginning under Biden.

Memorial Day 2021 saw gas $3.64, the first of the forty-sixth president’s term.

Memorial Day 2022 saw gas go to a staggering $5.10 per gallon.

Gas prices have been on the road to recovery and it’s safe to say every American hopes it will stay that way.

In 2022, the Hoover Institution attributed several factors to rising gas prices under Biden including inflationary spending and the oil market.

Biden notoriously put as many roadblocks as possible between Americans and American energy.

Will gas prices continue to drop under Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (77 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

The American Energy Alliance provides “100 Ways Biden and the Democrats Have Made it Harder to Produce Oil & Gas,” listing all of his executive actions to that end.

His canceling of the Keystone XL Pipeline comes to mind along with his suspension of new oil and gas leases on public land.

It’s always worth saying – the economy is not the place our public officials can afford to be dishonest.

Americans drive to work. They pay at the pump.

They plan for the future and work hard in hopes to retire.

When they notice their money disappearing for the things they used to more readily afford, it becomes a problem.

Small wonder Pew Research reported the economy was the leading issue for Trump supporters in the 2024 election. They were sick of Biden pontificating from the Oval Office while they suffered and saw the American Dream disappear.

Trump’s January 20th executive order, “Unleashing American Energy” did many things to that end, notably revoking a number of executive orders from his predecessor the president felt was holding the country back.

The left can go on about Trump’s rhetoric, his behavior, or whatever else encompasses their usual line of attack.

The numbers don’t lie and that’s what Americans care about.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.