As Gas Prices Hit Record Highs, These 10 States Have Seen the Biggest Jumps at the Pump

Gas prices continue to skyrocket, sometimes as much as 5 cents or more a day, and it might not be surprising to hear that the 10 states with the highest gas prices are dominated by Democrats.

Per-gallon prices have surged to the highest recorded rates in American history — and they keep going up. On Friday, the national per-gallon cost was $4.33, according to the AAA gas price monitor, which is getting perilously close to double the $2.82 it was a year ago.

Gas prices jumped 50 cents in one week, and these wildly rising costs are biting deep into Americans’ wallets. And for those in deep-blue California, it is even worse. The average per-gallon price there is $5.69. And our trucker friends are getting hit even harder there with $6.21 cents a gallon for diesel, according to USA Today.

But other states besides California — and all of them politically blue — are finding harsh lessons at the pump. The 10 highest prices per gallon are in states dominated by Democrats, according to Fox Business:

1. California – $5.34

2. Hawaii – $4.69

3. Nevada – $4.59

4. Oregon – $4.51

5. Washington – $4.44

6. Alaska – $4.39

7. Illinois – $4.30

8. Connecticut – $4.28

9. New York – $4.26

10. Pennsylvania – $4.23

The biggest weekly price jump occurred in Rhode Island, where a gallon of gas went up 58 cents a gallon in just seven days. Here are the 10 states that saw the largest weekly increases, per Fox Business:

1. Rhode Island – 58 cents

2. Nevada – 57 cents

3. Connecticut – 56 cents

4. Kentucky – 56 cents

5. Alabama – 56 cents

6. West Virginia – 55 cents

7. Virginia – 55 cents

8. Massachusetts – 54 cents

9. New Hampshire – 52 cents

10. New Jersey – 52 cents

Naturally, President Joe Biden is desperately attempting to blame this price hike on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden announced a ban on importing Russian oil as a war measure against Putin and proceeded to label the increasing gas costs as the “Putin price hike.”

“Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump,” the president said as he pushed his ban on Tuesday, according to a White House transcript. “Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action, it’s going to go up further.

“I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

Clearly, “Putin price hike” is a massive smokescreen by Biden and the Democrats. Gas prices have been rising for months, long before Russian forces entered Ukraine.

Meanwhile, instead of ramping up America’s domestic oil production, Biden is turning from the dictator in Russia to the dictators in Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to increase oil imports into the country.

Former President Donald Trump had the perfect five words for Biden with all this going on. As prices were continuing to soar this week, Trump had one simple question for the country: “Do you miss me yet?”

Trump has been warning of this for some time, too. During the 2020 campaign, he presciently predicted that if Biden became president, gas prices would soar to record highs — and then Democrats would begin telling people to get rid of their cars altogether.

“If Biden got in, you’d be paying $7, $8, $9, then they’d say, ‘Get rid of your car,'” Trump said at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2020.

As if on cue, Biden’s economic adviser came along on Tuesday to say the only way to become energy independent is to completely abandon fossil fuels. And never mind that fossil fuels are the only fuels that can keep a modern society running.

“The only viable path to energy independence for the American economy is to reduce the energy intensity of our economy overall. And ultimately to reduce it to zero and get ourselves to a position where we’re no longer reliant on fossil fuels,” said Brian Deese, the director of Biden’s National Economic Council.

Unsurprisingly, the left mocked Trump for his supposedly far-fetched predictions. But no one is laughing now.

