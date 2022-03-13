Share
As Gas Prices Hit Record Highs, Community Wakes up to Stunning Sight at Local Fueling Station

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2022 at 12:42pm
For at least a little while, there was one place in America where drivers could fill up their vehicles without the pain and anger of seeing the price of gasoline.

On Thursday, consumers pulling up at Burnsville Citgo in Burnsville, North Carolina, could buy regular unleaded gas for $2.25 per gallon, according to WPDE-TV.

The station’s owners said the loss they took was worth it to help a few people who made it during the five hours there was gas to be had — until the supply of low-price fuel was exhausted.

“I think it’s really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us. It’s really good of them,” Caylie Vess said.

“They really helped out the community,” Lupita Magana said, according to WCNC-TV. “I told other families they need to go fill up while they had a chance.”

On Sunday, AAA listed the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $4.325. A year ago, the price was $2.852, according to AAA.

The Biden administration has dumped all the blame for the price hike on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But in an Op-Ed for Fox News, Greg Sindelar traced a bit of different history than what the White House is peddling.

“From the beginning of 2021 through the middle of May of that year, prices spiked from $2.25 to over $3.00. From there, gas prices rose steadily hitting $3.40 in mid-November, dipping slightly as the country dealt with the Omicron variant, only to continue upward for most of 2022,” he noted.

Biden can address the energy crisis by reversing his administration’s anti-development agenda, Sindelar noted.

“If he doesn’t, gas prices — along with already punishing inflation — will continue to anger and frustrate the American people. Eventually, Biden’s blame game won’t matter, because Americans will know exactly who is responsible,” he wrote.

But even if gas prices recede, and history has shown they fluctuate, the damage done by inflation is less likely to fade, political analyst David Mark noted in an Op-Ed on NBC.

Mark noted the dismal failure of 1970s American politicians to stop inflation.

“Inflation is now getting too close to disco-era highs for comfort, with Biden as president after 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president. Inflation skyrocketed 7.9 percent over the past year, according to the February report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fastest rate of inflation since January 1982,” he wrote.

“That puts Biden and Democrats in dangerous political territory heading into November’s midterm elections,” he added.

He wrote that Biden’s effort to blame Russia for everything is “a tactic that’s unlikely to work. As he witnessed from the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue more than four decades ago, rampant inflation has the potential to steamroll the political fortunes of presidents in both parties — and it’s difficult for them to use geopolitics as a way out.”

