The average price for a gallon of gas is up 30 percent nationwide since November — from $2.20 to $2.85, according to AAA — and shows no signs of stopping, an expert warns.

The price topped $3 in nine states over the weekend, and some analysts believe $4-per-gallon gas is coming soon, The Washington Times reported Sunday.

Supply and demand is the biggest factor in the rise in prices, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced it would keep its oil production cuts for another month despite the increasing demand for gasoline as the coronavirus pandemic eases worldwide.

While high gas prices are nothing new, there is concern that the prices could get astronomical if President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress enact policies that would discourage the use of nonrenewable energy.

Myron Ebell of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment told The Times that liberal policies to fight climate change would be a losing issue politically, but that may be a risk Democrats are willing to take.

“It’s also in their policy interest to have high gasoline prices … to convince people to get off gas-powered cars and transition to electric vehicles,” Ebell said.

“They really do want high gas prices, in a way, but they have to balance that against the political damage done when gas prices skyrocket.”

The decision by OPEC to keep production cuts at the same level, along with Biden’s desire for the United States to transition to alternative energy, is a disaster for American consumers.

Ebell’s assumptions are true in the sense that Americans are already feeling the negative impact of paying more for gas, especially in the current economy.

Raising gas prices is a burden to frequent commuters as the total to fill a tank of gas adds up quickly.

Republicans need to make energy costs a top campaign issue in 2022 and 2024 if these high prices continue, as voters are already tying Biden and the Democrats to the situation.

I’m just saying, I could drive a lot further off $20 when Donald Trump was in office. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) March 9, 2021

The president has made it clear by halting the federal leases for oil and gas production and revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline that he would like to see the industry make significant changes.

The Keystone XL pipeline brought jobs to our state. Those jobs are gone, devastating individual families and small businesses across South Dakota. Today, I challenged the South Dakota media to cover those stories. If the @dcexaminer can do it, why not our own local press? pic.twitter.com/SgrT3RuOFs — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 4, 2021

In addition, Biden re-entered the Paris Climate Agreement, which has a goal of net-zero carbon emissions in the United States by the year 2050.

Today, America is officially back in the Paris Climate Agreement. Let’s get to work. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

It would not be accurate to solely blame Biden for the rise in prices, but further actions against the U.S. oil and gas industry would make him the prime suspect.

