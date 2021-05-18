Combined Shape
News
News

As Gas Prices Rise, Nashville Gas Station Sign Mocks Hunter Biden

Jack DavisMay 17, 2021 at 5:15pm
Combined Shape

A Nashville gas station is making a statement as gasoline prices rise in President Joe Biden’s America.

The average national gas price hit $3.045 a gallon, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said Monday, according to Reuters.

The price hike came after the Colonial Pipeline, which carries gasoline to distributors along the East Coast, was shut down due to a ransomware attack.

As a result, thousands of gas stations had no fuel at all and the price spiked where fuel was available.

But at the Lewis Country Store, motorists can at least get a little humor with their high prices, according to Fox News.

Trending:
Whitmer's Explanation for Florida Trip Completely Falls Apart

The store features a giant roadside screen that it uses for messages that often have a political theme.

Has President Biden been good for America?

For example, the screen uses the “E” in the Biden-Harris logo to show an empty gas gauge.

The station also featured a widely distributed image of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, allegedly smoking crack in a bathtub, to compare to high gas prices. The other side of the sign said “hope gas prices don’t get too high.”

The station also trashed wearing a mask long before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said mask-wearing was optional for vaccinated Americans.

“You are not required to verify your medical condition if you decline to wear a mask in our facility nor are we allowed to ask you due to HIPPA rules and regulations,” a sign on a door at the store said in December.

Related:
100 Days Into Joe Biden's Presidency and Hunter Biden Still Owns Stake in Chinese Firm: Documents

“Mayor John Cooper and his band of communist cohorts are ‘the real virus’ threatening Nashville!!!”

The station lost its Shell connection in 2016 when it posted a sign supporting former President Donald Trump.

The owners then put out signs offering their take on the incident.

“Due to our refusal to remove our pro-Trump sign, Shell has de-branded us. We will not be threatened or intimidated. Our doors will remain open. Vote Trump on Nov. 8th so this does not happen to you,” a sign at the gas pump said, according to WZTV-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Combined Shape
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




George W. Bush Warns About 'Dangerous' Iran as He Ponders a Solution for Israel-Hamas Conflict
'Slanted and Unbalanced': Republican Leadership Blasts Jan. 6 Commission Bill
Caught on Camera: 4 Missiles Reportedly Blasted Into Israel from Lebanon
Marco Rubio Has a Senate Challenger as One of Biden's VP Options Plans to Run: Report
Republicans Have 11 Point Advantage in New 2022 Election Poll
See more...

Conversation