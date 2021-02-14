Login
Gas Prices Skyrocket to 12-Month High as Biden Faces Pressure to Shut Down More Pipelines

By Jack Davis
Published February 14, 2021 at 1:28pm
Gasoline costs in America are rising and have topped prices from before the impacts of COVID-19 triggered months of declines

On Thursday, data from Gas Buddy showed the average price of gas at the pump hit a 12-month high of $2.50 a gallon, according to Fox Business. The average cost of gasoline was roughly the same as of Sunday, data reveals.

Gas Buddy showed prices were at $2.42 per gallon on average last February before dropping as low as $1.74 per gallon last April.

Gas Buddy senior petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told Fox the overall recovery from the pandemic is helping prices to rise, as is the context of increasing global demand amid a production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“Unfortunately prices are likely to continue rising in the weeks and months ahead so long as we continue to see improvement in the pandemic,” he said.

“They could rise another 15 to 35 cents a gallon by summer, [it’s] all really contingent on what happens in the months ahead with COVID.”

Although DeHaan has said that the current price increase cannot be blamed on President Joe Biden’s policies, he has also indicated that in the long run, energy costs will be impacted by what Biden does.

“Cancelling the Keystone XL would mainly hurt consumers by limiting reliable crude oil imports from Canada and again reducing the US’ energy security,” he tweeted.

Biden’s action stopped the construction of the pipeline, which had not yet begun to carry oil south from Canada.

Some commentators believe, however, there is a connection between the current spike in gasoline prices and the start of the Biden administration.

The flow of oil could be further restricted if Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota gets her way and the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project is canceled.

Further, Biden is being urged to permanently shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Line 3 project involves replacing a 1960s-era line. Enbridge, the company building the replacement line, said the Canadian part of the line is complete, and all that is left to go is the segment of the pipeline that runs through Minnesota.

Omar, however, is arguing that “we cannot afford to build more fossil fuel infrastructure.”

Will gas prices keep rising under Joe Biden?

“That is especially true for projects like Line 3, which are designed for the dirtiest and most carbon-intensive fossil fuel there is, tar sands crude oil,” Omar said in a letter to Biden earlier this month. “Climate change is not just a risk, but a risk multiplier — all of the other known impacts of Line 3 will be greatly exacerbated by climate change.”

Although Omar said the Line 3 project is bad for indigenous people, the company said tribes support it.

“Enbridge has demonstrated ongoing respect for tribal sovereignty. As the result of negotiations with tribal leadership Line 3 was routed outside of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation and through the Reservation of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa,” the company said in a statement to Fox Business. “Both Leech Lake and Fond du Lac have spoken and written repeatedly in support of project permits.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
