California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a rally on Nov. 8, 2025, in Houston, Texas.
Gavin Newsom Accused of 'Inciting More Violence' with AI Trump Administration Video

 By Randy DeSoto  December 11, 2025 at 4:28pm
California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted an AI-generated video depicting President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in handcuffs.

“It’s CUFFING Season,” reads the text that appears at the beginning of the video.

It shows Trump, Hegseth, and Miller sitting on a sidewalk with their hands behind their backs.

In the next scene, they are sitting in the back of a car with handcuffs on, and they raise their hands to their faces and begin to cry.

Finally, they are shown walking in front of a courthouse, still handcuffed.

Newsom sued the Trump administration in June over Trump’s decision to federalize California National Guard troops to support immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles.

U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer, a Clinton appointee, ruled Wednesday for a second time that the president lacks the authority to federalize the National Guard without a clear emergency, CNN reported.

Breyer’s earlier order from June was stayed by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while the case proceeded, meaning the troops could remain deployed.

Newsom’s social media post about arresting Trump, Hegseth, and Miller was in response to a video posted by the White House captioned, “WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

The video includes footage of alleged illegal aliens being rounded up by Border Patrol officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

White House trade counselor Peter Navarro did not find Newsom’s video depicting the arrest of Trump and two of his senior administration officials amusing.

“I went to prison, defending the constitution because of woke assholes like you who Weaponized our justice system. This isn’t close to funny. All you are doing is inciting more violence,” he posted on X.

Another user posted on social media, “When right-wingers meme, it’s absurdist nonsense like dropping poop on protestors from a plane — when leftists ‘meme,’ it’s not even vaguely a joke, they just straight up plan on arresting and killing you. Psychotic lunatics who must never be allowed near power again.”

The Biden Justice Department indeed prosecuted Navarro for failing to appear before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 select committee in 2022.

Navarro cited executive privilege regarding his work in the Trump White House, but a Washington, D.C., jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. He was sentenced to four months in prison.

The Biden Justice Department also prosecuted former White House aide Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress for not testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. He was sentenced to four months in prison as well.

The agency targeted Trump himself with dozens of charges related to allegedly interfering with the 2020 election results and mishandling of classified documents.

Ultimately, Trump’s victory in the 2024 campaign made special counsel Jack Smith’s continued prosecution of the election case untenable. Further, the judge overseeing the classified documents case found Smith had been improperly appointed special counsel and ended the prosecution.

