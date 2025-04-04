Gavin Newsom Announces Plan to Subvert Trump's Tariffs

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his plan to dodge some of the economic fallout from President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

He’s going to ask other nations to kindly leave California out of it.

The embattled Newsom took to X on Friday and shared a video of himself explaining the request.

TO OUR TRADING PARTNERS AROUND THE GLOBE — California is here and ready to talk. We will not sit idly by during Trump’s tariff war. We make up 14% of the US GDP. We’re the 5th largest economy in the world. We’re not scared to use our market power to fight back against the… pic.twitter.com/yTfbcWW1sO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 4, 2025

“Donald Trump’s tariffs do not represent all Americans,” Newsom said in the video. “And on behalf of 40 million Americans that live in the great state of California, the tent pole of the U.S. economy, 14 percent of the U.S. GDP, the fifth largest economy in the world, the dominant manufacturing state in America, our state of mind is around supporting stable trading relationships around the globe.”

Newsom continued, “And that’s why today, I’ve directed my administration to look at new opportunities to expand trade, and to remind our trading partners around the globe that California remains a stable partner.”

In his X post, Newsom added, “We’re not scared to use our market power to fight back against the largest tax hike of our lifetime.”

In a separate statement released through his office, Newsom again tried to separate California from the rest of the United States.

“To our international partners: As the fifth largest economy in the world, the Golden State will remain a steady, reliable partner for generations to come, no matter the turbulence coming out of Washington,” he wrote.

The governor added, “California is not Washington, D.C.”

In that statement, Newsom’s office also admitted that his administration’s pushback against the White House is also a matter of pragmatism.

“California’s economy and workers rely heavily on trade with Mexico, Canada, and China,” the release read. “Over 40% of California imports come from these countries, totaling $203 billion of the more than $491 billion in goods imported by California in 2024.”

Newsom’s plea to the other nations to deal separately with California — thereby circumventing Trump’s tariffs — comes amid chatter that the California governor is angling for a presidential run in 2028.

While Newsom may boast about the strength of California’s economic might, the Golden State is not exactly without issue.

Cost of living is aggressive in California, jobs are evaporating, and that’s to say nothing of the natural disasters and rampant crime issues that impact the state’s citizens.

And there’s also the reality that California, despite all of that aforementioned economic power, faces persistent budgetary issues.

