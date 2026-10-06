Gavin Newsom Attempts to Spark Outrage by Twisting Trump's Rally Words Into the Opposite of What He Actually Meant

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and some of his fellow Democratic leaders journeyed beyond left field — and even beyond reality — to try to spin President Donald Trump’s words at a rally Monday night to mean that he was inviting Iran to take out some of the state’s largest cities.

It’s clear from the context of what the president said that he was communicating exactly the opposite.

While speaking at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, Trump addressed the higher gas prices brought about by the military conflict with Iran. During the rally, he signed an executive order allowing access to federal tax-free diesel fuel until the end of the year to defray some of the higher costs Americans are paying at the pump.

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