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President Donald Trump said paying a higher fuel price at the pump "is a very small price to pay," but California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and other leftists twisted his words into something very different.
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President Donald Trump said paying a higher fuel price at the pump "is a very small price to pay," but California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and other leftists twisted his words into something very different. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images; Kent Nishimura - AFP / Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom Attempts to Spark Outrage by Twisting Trump's Rally Words Into the Opposite of What He Actually Meant

 By Randy DeSoto  October 6, 2026 at 2:27pm
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California Gov. Gavin Newsom and some of his fellow Democratic leaders journeyed beyond left field — and even beyond reality — to try to spin President Donald Trump’s words at a rally Monday night to mean that he was inviting Iran to take out some of the state’s largest cities.

It’s clear from the context of what the president said that he was communicating exactly the opposite.

While speaking at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, Trump addressed the higher gas prices brought about by the military conflict with Iran. During the rally, he signed an executive order allowing access to federal tax-free diesel fuel until the end of the year to defray some of the higher costs Americans are paying at the pump.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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