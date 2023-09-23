Gavin Newsom Delivers Blow to Transgender Agenda with Late-Night Veto

A bill denounced by Elon Musk has been vetoed by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California legislature this year passed AB 957, which would have forced a judge to consider whether each parent was supporting and affirming the chosen gender identity of the child in question, according to Fox News.

Musk vented about the bill in a post last month on X.

“This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. What it would actually mean is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody. Utter madness!”

This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. What it would actually mean is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody. Utter madness! https://t.co/Mn2KcXCwUL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2023

Newsom issued a veto message on Friday indicating that, although he agreed with the sentiments behind the bill, he would not sign it.

“I appreciate the passion and values that led the author to introduce this bill. I share a deep commitment to advancing the rights of transgender Californians, an effort that has guided my decisions through many decades in public office,” he wrote in a message posted on his website.

“That said, I urge caution when the Executive and Legislative branches of state government attempt to dictate – in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic – legal standards for the Judicial branch to apply. Other-minded elected officials, in California and other states, could very well use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities,” he wrote.

Do you agree with Newsom’s veto? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (381 Votes) No: 6% (23 Votes)

Newsom said he believed existing law covered the issue.

“Moreover, a court, under existing law, is required to consider a child’s health, safety, and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in these proceedings, including the parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity,” he wrote. “For these reasons, I cannot sign this bill.”

Democratic Assemblywoman Lori Wilson said she was “extremely disappointed. I know the Governor’s record. He’s been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community for years and even before it was popular to do so. However, on this point, the Governor and I disagree on the best way to protect [Transgender, Gender-Diverse and Intersex] kids,” according to Fox News.

Republican Assemblyman Bill Essayli called the decision a positive development.

This is fantastic news and the right call by @GavinNewsom. https://t.co/pFVT2y4LfY — Bill Essayli (@billessayli) September 23, 2023

🚨Wow🚨 Late on a Friday night, Gavin Newsom just vetoed AB 957, which would have required judges to remove custody of children from parents who don’t “affirm” a child’s “gender identity or gender expression.” pic.twitter.com/fXfdYtBNS4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2023

“This is fantastic news and the right call,” GOP Assemblyman Bill Essayli of Corona wrote on social media.

But Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener was livid.

Newsom’s veto is “a tragedy for trans kids here & around the country. These kids are living in fear, with right wing politicians working to out them, deny them health care, ban them from sports & restrooms & erase their humanity. CA needs to unequivocally stand with these kids,” he posted on X.

Governor Newsom has been such a staunch ally to the LGBTQ community. A true champion. Respectfully, however, this veto is a mistake. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 23, 2023

“Governor Newsom has been such a staunch ally to the LGBTQ community. A true champion. Respectfully, however, this veto is a mistake,” Wiener wrote.

The bill was sent back to the Legislature, which could override the veto with a two-thirds vote in both chambers. The legislation passed with margins that were above those levels, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A Note from our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about Ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the January 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers, and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other new media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.