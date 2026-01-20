Gavin Newsom Freaks Out After Arriving at Davos and Hearing What World Leaders Are Saying About Trump

Those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome have no idea how unhinged they sound to non-sufferers.

Moreover, their affliction prevents them from even identifying audiences that might react with confusion to their uncontrolled TDS eruptions.

For instance, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, a pathological liar who plainly regards President Donald Trump as his nemesis, harangued reporters Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the liberal governor scolded European leaders for what Newsom perceived as their failure to stand up to Trump.

“Stop being complicit,” Newsom said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “It’s time to stand tall and firm, have a backbone. I can’t take this complicity — people rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders.”

Nominally, at least, the governor spoke of Trump’s ongoing efforts to purchase or annex Greenland. Apparently, Newsom regards European resistance to those efforts hitherto as insufficient.

In truth, however, the 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful was not really talking about Greenland. Newsom merely took his bash-Trump-at-every-turn routine to Switzerland.

That routine, of course, should play well with TDS-afflicted liberals back home. But it seems not to have occurred to Newsom that European leaders, engaged in actual diplomacy with Trump, might want specific details on how the California governor thinks they should deal with the president. Newsom never gave them any.

“The Europeans should decide for themselves,” the limp-wristed governor replied when asked what Europeans should do.

In other words, Newsom had no idea what approach Europeans should take, nor did he care to think about it. He spoke to those reporters for no other reason than to undermine Trump.

“He’s a T-Rex,” Newsom said of the president. “You mate with him, or he devours you.”

How many times did the smarmy governor, affecting sincerity, practice that line in the mirror during the flight to Europe?

“They need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united,” Newsom said of European leaders, reiterating meaningless drivel as he actively opposed U.S. interests.

The governor proceeded to characterize Trump as a “wrecking ball,” “unmoored,” and “unhinged.”

“What would you advise?” a reporter asked.

“It’s no advice,” Newsom replied. “[It’s] common sense.” Whatever that means.

The governor then complained that Europeans talk ill of Trump in private, but publicly praise him.

Newsom to European Leaders: “Diplomacy with Trump? He’s a T-Rex. You mate with him, or he devours you.” “I can’t take this complicity!” “I should have brought kneepads for all the world leaders.” “He’s not mad, he’s very intentional—but he’s unmoored and unhinged.” pic.twitter.com/pqCJ3yI2uH — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) January 20, 2026

How exactly a united front of European leaders publicly insulting Trump would advance Greenland-related diplomacy, Newsom did not say. Greenland-related diplomacy, however, was not the governor’s objective.

To the extent that he had a rational purpose, Newsom intended those words for Democratic voters in America. Apparently, the governor did not receive the memo that Democratic voters now demand violence rather than mere anti-Trump rants.

Above all, however, TDS neither requires nor permits anything rational. By now, it amounts to a kind of dialect, a mode whereby fellow TDS-sufferers communicate with one another. Newsom spoke to those European reporters the same way he would speak to late-night liberal propagandist Jimmy Kimmel’s audience. They understand one another.

Small wonder those poor, perplexed European reporters pressed Newsom for specifics. He had no such specifics, and they had no idea why, for they cannot understand, as sane Americans do, the powerful, almost supernatural grip that this TDS pathology has on the minds of millions of sufferers.

