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California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the 19th Annual California Hall of Fame Ceremony in Sacramento, California, on March 19, 2026.
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the 19th Annual California Hall of Fame Ceremony in Sacramento, California, on March 19, 2026. (Steve Jennings / Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom Gets Massive Humility Check After Wild Claim About Gas Prices

 By Michael Austin  April 21, 2026 at 4:00am
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Democrats are capitalizing on the war against Iran and its effects on domestic gas prices in a heated midterm election year.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — a likely contender for the White House in the election cycle immediately following these midterms — is no exception.

But when he tried to pin the blame for high gas prices on corporate greed, he was swiftly humbled by social media platform X’s community notes system.

Newsom’s press office account posted a screenshot from a Reuters news report on April 9 noting that oil company Chevron is seeing higher profits from the elevated gas prices.

The company expected first-quarter earnings to increase between $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion from the previous quarter.

In response, Newsom’s press office said that “while America suffers, Chevron profits.”

But a community note on the post observed that Chevron is far from the only entity that makes pumping gas more burdensome for Californians — and perhaps not even the worst offender.

“The State of California collects more in taxes per gallon of gasoline than refineries such as Chevron, Shell or Valero collect in profit per gallon,” the community note said.

It cited California’s own state government website, which noted that drivers in the state pay $0.17 for every gallon through the Low Carbon Fuel Standard tax, $0.25 for Cap and Trade, and a whopping $0.61 state excise tax.

That adds $1.03 per gallon — well over five times the $0.18 federal gas tax.

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The added sum does not even include a state underground storage tank fee or state and local sales taxes.

The taxes help to explain why California has some of the highest gas prices in the country — currently $5.88 per gallon in the Golden State versus $4.12 per gallon nationwide, per AAA.

The community note also linked to a webpage from the Natural Resources Defense Council noting that a mere $0.05 per gallon is collected as profit for refineries that turn oil into gasoline.

X users were not fooled by Newsom’s press office and their deflection to Chevron for why California families are struggling to pay for fuel.

“Minor correction: While Californians suffer, the government of California profits,” one user said.

“How about you be honest about how Californians are suffering under Gavin Newsom?” a second suggested.

“Is it embarassing to see how much your being community noted for straight up lying?” another asked.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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